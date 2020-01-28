Horizon Therapeutics Announces Significant Expansion and Relocation of U.S. Operations

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it has agreed to purchase the three-building campus in Deerfield that formerly belonged to Takeda Pharmaceuticals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter with additional terms of the purchase not disclosed. Horizon is expected to occupy the campus in the second half of this year.

“ Lake County has a rich life sciences ecosystem and we are looking forward to continuing to contribute to and lead the growth of that ecosystem,” said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “ We have experienced significant growth during the last three years including adding more than 200 employees in 2019. This new campus gives us the flexibility to accommodate our current employees as well as our anticipated long-term growth.”

The Deerfield campus totals 70 acres and consists of more than 650,000 square feet of building space.

“ Illinois’ biopharmaceutical industry has a deep talent pool, and a bright future, and we’ll continue to invest in making sure that this industry can continue to be a crucial job creation engine, as well as developing treatments and potential cures for patients locally and globally,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “ I am pleased to see the continued growth of Horizon Therapeutics and the life-changing medicines the company is developing.”

“ The Governor recognizes the importance of a health life sciences sector, which is why it’s a critical part of the five-year economic development plan,” said Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Erin Guthrie. “ Seeing companies such as Horizon invest in its Illinois footprint shows the progress that the State of Illinois has made and is a testament to the strength of our people and our commitment to our companies.”

“ I am thrilled to welcome Horizon back to Deerfield,” said Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal. “ As mayor, it pleases me to see the growth Horizon has achieved during its time in Lake County. Horizon’s innovative spirit and its commitment to patients, employees and the communities in which they live and work has been extensively recognized. We welcome its deep community spirit to the Village of Deerfield and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Horizon and its employees.”

Horizon is being represented in the transaction by CBRE.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing of closing the real estate transaction and Horizon’s relocation of its U.S. operations, the potential benefits of the new U.S. operations, potential future growth of Horizon’s business and employee base, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the real estate transaction, Horizon’s ability to grow sales and revenues from existing medicines, Horizon’s ability to complete the planned relocation of its U.S. operations on anticipated timelines, whether the new facilities will be adequate for Horizon’s future needs, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information.