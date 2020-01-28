Trustgrid Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been chosen to provide public relations services for Trustgrid, a pioneer and leader in connecting centralized applications to distributed data sets.

For fintech companies and other enterprise software providers challenged with integrating applications to core banking data held in customer’s on-premise environments, Trustgrid solves the challenges of securely connecting, maintaining, supporting and deploying access to that data. Trustgrid’s Data Mesh Platform takes a multidisciplinary approach that combines secure software-defined networking, management and automation tools, allowing software providers to focus on delivering software, not IT infrastructure.

“William Mills Agency has extensive knowledge of the fintech industry which is critical for helping our company achieve its strategic objectives,” said Mark Stavrou, CEO of Trustgrid. “Partnering with WMA makes sense, and we look forward to growing our business with the support of this relationship.”

“We have the privilege of representing a number of outstanding technology companies in the financial industry, and Trustgrid is the only company with the software that helps fintechs quickly and easily ‘spin up’ their applications to the cloud,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “Fintech companies that are operating in the cloud, or plan to migrate, need to take a good look at Trustgrid. They will find proven, unique technology that will save them enormous amounts of time and money.”

About Trustgrid

Trustgrid enables cloud applications to access, analyze and integrate data from siloed, on-premise data sources. The company’s Data Mesh Platform uniquely addresses the needs of application providers by combining cloud-to-edge networking with simplified deployment, management and automation features. For more information, please visit www.trustgrid.io.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial industry with an emphasis on fintech related tech technologies. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.