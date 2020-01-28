DPL partners with Pacific Life to offer guaranteed retirement income products

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners (“DPL”), one of the leading insurance networks for registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), today announced an agreement with Pacific Life to begin offering two of the insurer’s guaranteed income products to DPL’s over 400 RIA member firms. The addition of Pacific Odyssey® and Pacific Index Advisory® brings the number of commission-free annuity and life products available to DPL members to more than 30 products.

“As we continue to work to bring commission-free products from top carriers to the RIA market, we are thrilled to offer Pacific Life’s no-load annuities to DPL members,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “These products are great additions to our lineup of value-driven solutions for income, and each offers unique features that fiduciary advisors and their clients will appreciate.”

For example, Lau noted that Pacific Index Advisory, a fixed indexed annuity (“FIA”), offers a simple, one-time rate cap that remains in effect for the duration of the initial guarantee period (unlike most FIAs, where the rate cap can re-set annually). He added that at just 0.30%, the mortality & expense and administration fee for Pacific Odyssey makes it a competitively priced, commission-free variable annuity.

For Pacific Life, the relationship furthers its reach to fee-only advisors. “We know that forward looking RIAs are eager to deliver efficient lifetime income options to their clients as they transition from wealth accumulation to distribution,” said Doug Mantelli, vice president of RIA Strategy at Pacific Life. “We are excited to work with DPL to expand access to our products and solutions to RIAs.”

The Pacific Index Advisory Fixed Indexed Annuity and Pacific Odyssey Variable Annuity will be available on the DPL platform to DPL members in March 2020.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is one of the leading RIA insurance networks that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL’s mission is to create a marketplace of no-load insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance into their practice to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products with improved pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than a commissioned, sales-driven one. www.dplfp.com

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2019 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2019 FORTUNE 500® list.

Pacific Life is a product provider. It is not a fiduciary and therefore does not give advice or make recommendations regarding insurance or investment products.

You should carefully consider a variable annuity’s risks, charges, limitations, and expenses, as well as the risks, charges, expenses, and investment goals of the underlying investment options. This and other information about Pacific Life are provided in the product and underlying fund prospectuses. These prospectuses are available from your financial professional or at www.PacificLife.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Variable annuities are long-term investments designed for retirement. The value of the variable investment options will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.

Insurance products are issued by Pacific Life Insurance Company in all states except New York and in New York by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Insurance product and rider guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company and do not protect the value of the variable investment options.

Variable insurance products are distributed by Pacific Select Distributors, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC), a subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company (Newport Beach, CA) and an affiliate of Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Variable and fixed annuity products are available through licensed third parties.