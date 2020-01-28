Churchill Mortgage Partners With Global Digital Leader Infosys to Launch Churchill Next

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced a strategic partnership with Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Churchill Mortgage will work with Infosys to re-engineer its processes to dynamically change the way it does business in a significant way. Driving a complete digital transformation within mortgage lending, the partnership aims to provide the lowest cost in the market to put loans on the books, the highest level of efficiency in terms of loans per person, and the highest level of customer satisfaction and engagement measured by multiple market sources.

“Churchill Mortgage has built a reputation in the marketplace as a trustworthy, full-service mortgage company,” said Mohit Joshi, President of Infosys. “They are taking a significant step in providing value for their customers by not only making it less expensive to obtain a mortgage, but also leveraging emerging technologies to transform the mortgage business and make it increasingly customer-centric. We look forward to bringing this next chapter forward together.”

With the new partnership, the mortgage lender will enable borrowers to interact with them in the way they desire, but without compromising the values and trust Churchill is known for. Ultimately, this will position Churchill to serve more people and compete with the largest lenders and fintechs by leveraging the most modern technology available today, such as AI and robotics, propelling them into the future. Churchill is also investing heavily in its people, which will in turn provide greater opportunity for growth and innovation.

“Last year was a record year for Churchill, exceeding $2.2 billion in originations and operational performance and teamwork like we’ve never seen,” said Mike Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Churchill Mortgage. “We are the strongest we’ve ever been, both in terms of production and operations. We have an exceptionally diverse salesforce, multiple new sources of business, proven processes and we are positioned well for continued success in 2020 – but we’re not stopping there.”

“Acquiring home financing has become easier, as tech giants digitize the entire process,” said Matt Clarke, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Finance Officer of Churchill Mortgage. “The challenge is that consumers are getting into loans that don’t properly fit them. Loans they will regret. Churchill is different. We are providing the convenience and interaction consumers expect, but more importantly, the trust and superior advice to help them see their path towards the real American Dream of debt-free homeownership. Through our partnership with Infosys, we are investing in our people and processes, and adding even greater resources and technology to dynamically change our business in a way that serves American families in the very best way possible.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 400 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, a seven-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean, one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by National Mortgage News and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.