Aria Systems and Subaru Expand Connected Car Monetization Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, announced that Subaru of America, Inc., has extended its partnership with the company with plans to broaden its use of Aria’s cloud billing and monetization platform to power SUBARU STARLINK®, the Subaru in-vehicle connectivity platform, in additional models.

STARLINK provides Subaru drivers with a range of safety, security and entertainment features, ranging from automatic collision notification and diagnostic alerts to enhanced roadside assistance and streaming media. Aria’s platform began supporting STARLINK in the Subaru Ascent model in June 2018 and has since added the Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models.

“Any automaker seeking to generate recurring revenue from connected, in-vehicle services needs a robust, modern and flexible billing platform,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “Aria’s platform is instrumental in helping automotive manufacturers introduce new services, generate and grow recurring revenue and sustain a longer-lasting relationship with the vehicle owner long after the new car is driven off the lot.”

In the coming months, Subaru intends to continue to leverage Aria to manage STARLINK subscriptions.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Allstate, Comcast and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.