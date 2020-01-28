em-trak Launches the Ultimate AIS

BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new B900 series of high-performance Class B AIS transceivers from em-trak is now available. Comprising of a range of eight individual models to suit all requirements and budgets the B900 series sets new standards of AIS performance, connectivity, ease of installation and reliability.

THE BEST AIS PERFORMANCE: The B900 series integrate the world’s most sophisticated and integrated AIS Class B transceiver which ensures the very best AIS performance and reliability – receive and see every AIS target and all available AIS information at maximum range.

PLUG & PLAY CONNECTIVITY: Multiple connectivity options that include NMEA0183, NMEA2000, USB, WiFi and Bluetooth enable guaranteed plug & play connectivity with any chart plotter, navigation app, smart phone, tablet or wearable. Stream real time high quality AIS data simultaneously to all your navigation devices.

EASY INSTALLATION: Integrated GPS antenna and high-performance VHF splitter coupled with our FLEXI-FIT™ bracket system and configuration apps, makes installing a B900 series AIS Class B transceiver on any boat, simple and easy.

ULTIMATE RELIABILITY: The B900 has been engineered and manufactured to be installed in any location – internally or fully exposed outside - and deliver years of continuous maintenance-free operation. Completely water, weather, vibration, shock and extreme temperature resistant.

There is a total of 8 different models within the B900 series range – 4 in each series, each with a different selection of features and price points to suit all requirements.

B920 SERIES: Standard transmit power Class B AIS with certified 2W CSTDMA operation.

B950 SERIES: High transmit power and high priority Class B AIS with certified 5W SOTDMA operation.

em-trak CEO, Simon Tucker commented: “We made the B900 series because mariners all around told us they wanted a no gimmicks AIS Class B transceiver, that delivered the best AIS information and long term reliability, coupled with the ability to make full use of the AIS related functionality embedded in their existing chart plotters and nav-apps.”

The B900 series is supported by em-trak’s global 3 year warranty, and can be bought directly from www.em-trak.com or from our 800+ dealers around the world.