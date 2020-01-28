OKI and Mimaki Engineering Conclude Exclusive International Sales Agreement for OKI Data’s Wide Format Inkjet Printers.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 6, 2020, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. and OKI Data Corporation, the OKI Group’s printer company, concluded an exclusive international sales agreement for the distribution of OKI Data’s wide format inkjet printers. Under the terms of this agreement, the two companies will expand their sales alliance in Japan, announced in March 2019, to encompass overseas sales.

Under this agreement, from April 1, 2020, Mimaki Engineering will sell OKI Data’s wide format inkjet printers, ink and other supplies, and maintenance parts in overseas markets through Mimaki Engineering’s robust international sales network.

The products covered by this international alliance include OKI Data’s two wide format inkjet printers capable of high-speed, high-density printing—the ColorPainter H3-104s and the ColorPainter M-64s—as well as ink and other supplies for these models and for other OKI Data’s wide format inkjet printers previously sold by OKI Data. Mimaki Engineering will initiate sales and maintenance of these products on April 1.

Mimaki Engineering develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains commercial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and the ink and software used with such products. Backed by an international dealer network in some 150 countries, Mimaki Engineering delivers not just products, but a comprehensive environment for delivering peace of mind to customers who use the products, advocating community-based sales activities as a keyword. OKI Data concluded this agreement based on its high regard for Mimaki Engineering’s technological capabilities and sales and maintenance performance in the wide format inkjet printer business and OKI Data’s judgment that the alliance will make it possible both to continue serving existing customers reliably and to propose solutions to even more customers.

About Oki Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, Oki Electric Industry (OKI) is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its info-telecom systems and printer operations. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/.

About MIMAKI ENGINEERING

Mimaki is a global industry leader of wide-format inkjet printers, cutting plotters, 3D Printer, software, hardware and associated consumable items, such as inks and cutting blades. The company engineers and manufactures a complete range of products that attain the total workflow solution for sign graphics, textile apparel and industrial products printing professionals. Mimaki excels in offering superior quality and reliable products based upon its aqueous solvent and UV-curable inkjet technology. As an innovator and strategic partner, Mimaki is committed to always providing “something new, something different” in the marketplace. Visit Mimaki's website at https://mimaki.com/

Notes:

- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and OKI Data Corporation are referred to as "OKI" and "OKI Data" in this document, respectively.

- The names of the companies and products mentioned in this document are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies and organizations.