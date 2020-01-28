Multiple Health Systems Help Optimize Efficiency and Patient Safety by Adopting Omnicell’s Point of Care Automated Workflow Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that a number of leading-edge health systems across North America are adopting the Company’s point-of-care automated workflow technology. Health systems like Duke University Hospital are bringing automation and data intelligence onto the patient floor – helping to improve hospital efficiency and clinician retention, increase patient safety and care, and reduce cost and diversion risk.

Reportedly, 35-54 percent of clinicians in the U.S. feel burnout in their current job1 and 50 percent of pharmacy directors say they currently have staff shortages.2

“Omnicell’s XT Automated Dispensing Systems play a vital role in our drug distribution process throughout multiple settings of our health system, helping to improve medication management and enhance operational efficiencies,” said Matthew Kelm, PharmD, MHA, Duke University Hospital’s associate chief pharmacy officer, Inpatient Pharmacy Services. “Through our partnership with Omnicell, we have been able to achieve increased patient safety, improved nurse-pharmacy workflow, and enhanced clinician satisfaction.”

“Omnicell’s Automated Dispensing Systems have been the standard for our customers since Omnicell was founded in 1992,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Omnicell. “Medication management and safety are critical to patient care. The Omnicell® XT Automated Dispensing Systems provide a smart, safe process for getting the right medication to the right patient and improve hospital efficiency.”

XT Automated Dispensing Systems are one component of Omnicell’s latest innovations and service capabilities in support of the vision of autonomous pharmacy, a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, data intelligence, and expert services, the autonomous pharmacy will empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to reduce administrative burden and focus more on patient care.

Duke University is one of many health systems that have recently purchased the Omnicell XT Automated Dispensing Systems. A few others include:

Atrium Health, Charlotte, N.C.;

Benefis Health System, Great Falls, Mont.;

Cooper University Health Care, Camden, N.J.;

Geisinger Health System, Danville, Pa.; and

Renown Health, Reno, Nev.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and expert services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

