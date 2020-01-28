MedicareCompareUSA Announces 2019 a Record-Setting Year

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedicareCompareUSA announced today a record-setting year in 2019 relative to new contracts signed and new Medicare helplines launched in partnership with some of the nation’s best-known and most widely respected hospitals and health systems coast to coast. The company also served as a vital resource to hospitals and health systems during Medicare Advantage contract terminations or “compelling events” that occurred during the year.

New partnerships include those with Eastside Health Network (Washington), Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic (Minnesota), a large health system with hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, and a leading multi-hospital system with locations in 17 states. Also last year, MedicareCompareUSA expanded its support of two established health system clients and, as a result of all of this growth, added more than 240 hospitals into its client roster in 2019. MedicareCompareUSA is helping Medicare beneficiaries in the marketplaces of these hospitals select a health plan that is accepted by their existing hospital and doctors through dedicated helplines that provide free and unbiased information about Medicare health plan options available within their community. MedicareCompareUSA is the nation’s largest Medicare insurance-solution network for national and community hospital systems and physician groups.

The year just concluded also presented MCUSA Consulting, a sister company to MedicareCompareUSA, with opportunities to assist major hospitals and health systems with Medicare Advantage contract terminations by supporting communications with patients affected by Medicare Advantage contract changes.

“With more than 10,000 Americans aging into Medicare every day, providers have realized that they can no longer sit on the sidelines and hope their Medicare patients enroll in coverage that fosters continuity of care,” said company CEO Kerri Lenderman. “The expanding portfolio of services that we offer helps hospitals and physicians protect the Medicare market share they have taken years to cultivate, including new seniors aging in or moving into their communities. The competitive landscape has never been more intense, and the need for our services has never been greater as evidenced by our record-setting growth in 2019.”

As the nation’s leader in its space, MedicareCompareUSA currently supports more than 600 hospitals and health systems from coast to coast who collectively care for more than 10% of the nation’s Medicare population. With its strong foundation and impressive track record, an increasing number of hospitals and doctors are looking to MedicareCompareUSA and MCUSA Consulting as an indispensable part of a proactive patient-communication and population-management strategy. medicarecompareusa.com