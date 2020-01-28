AMP Robotics captures a ‘Rising Star Company of the Year’ Award in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence and robotics for the recycling industry, was named a Rising Star Company of the Year in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 by Cleantech Group.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

“Receiving the Cleantech Group’s ‘Rising Star Company of the Year’ award is a tremendous honor,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and chief executive officer at AMP. “This achievement represents both the success of AMP and the incredible dedication of our team to help make recycling sustainable so we can advance a circular economy and eliminate waste.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

Recently, AMP announced that it raised $16 million in Series A funding, led by Sequoia Capital with participation from a world class consortium of sustainability focused investors, including BV, Closed Loop Partners, Congruent Ventures, and Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

About AMP Robotics Corp.

AMP Robotics™ is on a mission to make recycling more sustainable so it can better serve our society and our planet. AMP is transforming the economics of recycling using AI-guided robotics to process high volumes of recyclables, while preventing material contamination for resale in the circular economy. The company’s high-speed robotics system, AMP Cortex™, precisely automates the identification, sorting and processing of material streams for businesses that recycle municipal waste, e-waste and construction and demolition materials. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform operates AMP Cortex using computer vision and machine learning to continuously train itself by processing millions of images from the material stream. The AMP Insights™ web application digitizes the material stream providing analytics, performance metrics and important alerts so businesses can further optimize their recycling operations. Learn more at www.amprobotics.com.