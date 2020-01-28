Miami Party Organizers Select Tablelist as Event Operations Partner to Streamline Guest Experience for the Big Game

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This weekend, more than 1 million NFL fans are expected to convene in Miami to celebrate The Big Game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

To ensure that guests enjoy a flawless experience, event marketing and operations companies are turning to Tablelist, the leading provider of nightlife venue management software, to manage operations for exclusive entertainment and nightlife events during 2020’s biggest weekend in sports.

Tablelist partner In the Know Experiences, a luxury travel and lifestyle firm, is using the TablelistPro software to power Bootsy on the Water on January 31 and MAXIM Havana Nights on February 1, featuring respective headliners Post Malone and The Chainsmokers. Both events will take place on Miami’s picturesque Virginia Key island, just minutes from downtown Miami.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tablelist again this year to host the best pre-game events in Miami,” said Seth Kaplan, co-founder of In the Know Experiences. “TablelistPro takes care of all the backend sales and operations, enabling our staff to remain solely focused on delivering an unforgettable customer experience.”

From the moment a table is reserved to the last call of the evening — or early morning— TablelistPro is designed to help venue staff streamline their behind-the-scenes playmaking, including selling customized VIP table packages and multi-tiered tickets, managing guest lists and red carpet attendees, and tracking revenue in real time.

“Miami nightlife is known for its pro execution, and when it comes to the Big Game, our event partners are leveling up to championship-worthy guest experiences,” said Kyla Moore, Tablelist CEO. “With industry experts predicting the weekend’s events to generate upwards of $300 million, our event partners aren’t taking any chances—they want to know that their large-scale VIP events will run seamlessly. TablelistPro allows them to optimize backend operations and sales, which makes for an unmatched experience for both operators and guests.”

In addition to In the Know Experiences, Ark Endeavors is using the TablelistPro platform to optimize every moment of the customer experience at The Barstool Party: RNR Super Brawl II, held at the historic RC Cola Plant on January 31, as well as Rolling Stone Live: Big Game Experience, hosted at SLS South Beach on February 1.

Also on February 1, longtime Tablelist venue partner Bounce Sporting Club will tap into TablelistPro to manage VIP sales and operations for its pop-up pool party at Delano South Beach with 2 Chainz, while Big Game Events uses the software to power Sports Illustrated: The Party, held at Fontainebleau.

TablelistPro offers an integrated, easy-to-use interface with tools that enable venue owners to optimize their operations, drive sales, build customer relationships and track data to achieve their business goals. Beyond powering events for the Big Game weekend, Tablelist partners with several leading Miami nightlife venues such as Wall Lounge, Rockwell and Club Space, in addition to hundreds of other venues across the U.S. Schedule a TablelistPro demo at www.tablelistpro.com.

About Tablelist

Tablelist has been making nightlife simple since 2013 with a mission to provide easy access to the best night possible. The app delivers a seamless nightlife booking experience for Tablelist users by enabling them to plan an evening out with the support of a complimentary concierge, buy tickets, reserve VIP tables, and browse venues and events. For venues, the TablelistPro platform enables venues to promote their events, sell tickets, manage guest lists, sell VIP tables, manage floor plans, and track customer data from a single digital platform to ensure every night runs smoothly.