Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Property and Casualty Capabilities with Addition of Newbridge Coverage Corporation

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Newbridge Coverage Corporation (“Newbridge”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Newbridge significantly bolsters Patriot’s existing property and casualty insurance capabilities and further supports the platform’s geographic expansion.

Based in Bellmore, NY, Newbridge is a full-service independent insurance agency that provides a comprehensive suite of property and casualty products to over 3,500 individuals and 2,500 businesses throughout the Long Island community. President Tony Capone, Secretary and Treasurer Jim Murphy, and Vice President John Glanzman lead an experienced team of 17 insurance professionals with a deep understanding of their clients’ personal and professional insurance needs.

“ By joining the Patriot platform, we are able to provide our customers with the resources and capabilities of a large, national organization while maintaining our local autonomy and culture,” said Capone. “ We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this journey with a partner that shares our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.”

“ I have spent nearly three years getting to know Tony, Jim and John, and they are a perfect fit for Patriot,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “ We are ecstatic to enter the Long Island marketplace in partnership with Newbridge, and we warmly welcome their clients and employees to the rapidly expanding Patriot family.”

Newbridge Coverage Corporation was represented in the transaction by John Biasiello, President of Sukay & Associates.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. With approximately 500 professionals operating in 45 locations across 12 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.