Cleveland Clinic and GYANT to Enhance Communication as Patients Transition to Home

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center, and GYANT, the patient connection and relationship management company, announce a collaboration to enhance post-discharge communication between patient and caregiver. As part of the collaboration, GYANT and Cleveland Clinic are digitally transforming the post-discharge process.

Cleveland Clinic first started working with GYANT to virtualize patient outreach in 2018 to complement their existing post-discharge call program. The combination of Cleveland Clinic’s care management processes and GYANT's AI-driven patient engagement platform has since fueled a 39 percent increase in the hospital’s patient contact rate. GYANT’s platform combined with live clinical engagement helps patients stay in touch with their providers, while also offering a more efficient patient and caregiver experience. This process allows more patients to receive the support and resources they need following their hospital stay and are escalated to a Cleveland Clinic caregiver should they require additional assistance.

As part of the expanded partnership, GYANT’s platform is now being utilized in 10 hospitals, connecting with hundreds of patients every month. This month Cleveland Clinic will roll out the solution within the Women's Health Institute to help new mothers in the first weeks after giving birth.

“Health systems are under tremendous pressure today to provide ever-more convenient access to care for patients while tightly managing operational costs,” said Pascal Zuta, CEO and co-founder of GYANT. “We’re proud to help accomplish both of these goals and look forward to connecting patients digitally with their care teams throughout the patient journey."

About GYANT

GYANT, the patient connection and relationship management company, drives more meaningful patient-doctor engagements while improving care utilization and pathways. Leveraging its customizable, artificial intelligence-enabled platform, which integrates into any EHR system, GYANT creates easy to navigate and enjoyable experiences for patients that equate to cost and time savings, and improved patient conversion rates for health systems. GYANT’s unique combination of deep intelligence, physician oversight and a human-driven, empathetic approach allows health systems to solve for traditional complex care issues, ensuring that patients receive the right care – anytime and anywhere, increasing engagement, trust and loyalty along their entire healthcare journey.