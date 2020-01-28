Itron and Innowatts Collaborate to Deliver AI-Powered AMI Predictive Insights to Electric Utilities

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced a sales and integration collaboration with Innowatts, a leading provider of AMI-enabled predictive analytics and AI-based solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a comprehensive solution providing utilities with AI-driven data insights for predictive analytics, allowing them to enhance customers’ energy experience and boost grid stability.

Innowatt’s powerful software solution, coupled with detailed data from Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, will enable electric utilities to achieve full value from their AMI investments. Innowatts’ data diagnostics and predictive analytics will also provide insights into customer usage behavior for marketing, rate design and distribution planning purposes. For example, customers with optional loads can be targeted for voluntary Demand Response (DR) programs based on weather and time sensitivity results delivered through the eUtility™ solution. Innowatts’s eUtility™ platform combines smart meter energy intelligence from utility customers with powerful machine-learning insights gleaned from more than 34 million meters around the world.

“Our software leverages Itron’s smart meter data along with a wide array of other variables to uncover accurate and actionable meter level insights,” said Eric Danziger, chief revenue officer at Innowatts. “This collaboration will allow electric utilities to take full advantage of their existing Itron network to unlock actionable new insights, predict customer consumption and generate important intelligence about customer energy usage behaviors.”

“Through our open, standards-based AMI network, we are able to collaborate with leading solutions providers like Innowatts, which uniquely combines customer-level AMI data with the largest single body of smart-meter analytics and machine learning-enabled intelligence on energy consumers,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited to work with Innowatts to harness AMI data from our network to enable utilities to help their customers lower bills and improve overall customer experience.”

About Innowatts

Innowatts is a leading provider of AMI-enabled predictive analytics and AI-based solutions for utilities, energy retailers and smart energy communities. To date, the Innowatts eUtility™ technology platform has provided over 34 million energy consumers and their energy providers with access to lower energy costs and a more reliable and personalized energy experience. Innowatts is backed by Energy Impact Partners, Shell Ventures, Iberdrola (Spain), EEI (Japan), Evergy Ventures, and Veronorte (Colombia). For more information, please visit www.innowatts.com.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

