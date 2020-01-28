AppOmni Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Led by ClearSky

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security and management platform, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by ClearSky. New investor Inner Loop Capital also participated in the round, joining existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Silicon Valley Data Capital, and Twilio’s COO George Hu. AppOmni, which has secured a total of $13 million in financing to date, will use the funding to accelerate sales and marketing operations, and bolster the startup’s product development teams at both their corporate headquarters in San Francisco and their Innovation Center in Carbondale, Colo.

With increasing adoption of SaaS, more and more burden falls on the enterprise to secure sensitive data. In fact, Gartner predicts that through 2025, 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault. While cloud providers offer a variety of capabilities and controls for customers to secure access to their information, many enterprises lack necessary resources and SaaS/security expertise. Unique data access and security models for each SaaS provider further complicates the task. AppOmni’s platform serves as a “Rosetta Stone”, translating current policies and configurations on the state of an organization’s cloud environment to ensure proper security guardrails are in place and being maintained. Rather than identifying data breaches as they occur, AppOmni enables organizations to quickly identify and remediate risky configurations, improper access controls, and data exposures.

“As more businesses rely on cloud services, each with hundreds of service configurations, SaaS applications will continue to be a main source of data breaches. We are excited to be part of AppOmni’s journey. The team is composed of industry veterans that come from some of the largest and high profile SaaS companies where they gained unique perspectives on securing cloud applications,” said Patrick Heim, Operating Partner at ClearSky. “With a great deal of focus being placed on infrastructure cloud security, we strongly believe that risks in SaaS environments have been largely overlooked and that AppOmni is uniquely positioned to uncover and manage them.”

AppOmni’s solution is ideal for organizations relying on SaaS solutions for business critical needs, and is already serving a diverse client base including Fortune 500 organizations and associations from a wide variety of industry sectors. The platform provides customers an always-on dashboard that delivers visibility into the current state of their cloud/SaaS applications, deviations from their business intent, and a simple way to immediately verify the state of any application from both functional and security perspectives. Unlike traditional solutions based on proxy or gateway architecture, AppOmni’s patent-pending technology can be deployed in minutes to continuously scan SaaS APIs and configurations to identify real-time data exposures and misconfigurations in minutes - often uncovering exposures a company didn’t know about.

“Cloud providers often do a great job securing their networks and infrastructure. But buying a safe car doesn't make you a good driver. We've seen first hand how hard it is for organizations to apply consistent security and access controls across the broad spectrum of SaaS applications their business relies on,” said AppOmni CEO and Co-Founder, Brendan O’Connor. “AppOmni is helping organizations solve the growing problem of securely managing and monitoring their disparate SaaS applications by providing much-needed insight, visibility, and governance into cloud services. We are thrilled to partner with ClearSky to continue our mission of securing the applications that power the enterprise. We look forward to expanding our rapidly growing customer base and increasing our reach in the market.”

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity group that has been operating since 2012 with offices in Florida, New York, Boston and San Francisco. ClearSky is currently investing through two lines of funds:

ClearSky Power & Technology and ClearSky Security. ClearSky Security invests in companies that offer transformative security solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity, industrial security and critical infrastructure security.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS security and management platform for the enterprise. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deep scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing and 3rd party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. For more information, please visit https://appomni.com.