Threat Stack Announces Partnership with Tevora

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Threat Stack, the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, today announced a partnership with Tevora, a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services. Together Threat Stack and Tevora will help customers seamlessly migrate and scale in the cloud without increasing risk or sacrificing compliance.

Tevora works closely with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across industries to help them secure their organizations’ digital assets and equip them with the information, tools, and guidance they need to proactively reduce risk and respond to threats in sophisticated cloud environments. In addition to reducing risk, Tevora provides customers with the tools and guidance they need to adapt compliance programs as their cloud environments evolve and grow over time.

The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform® extends security observability across the cloud management console, host, containers, and application layers to help customers understand the full picture of their cloud environment, quickly respond to incidents, and proactively reduce risk. With Threat Stack’s pre-built compliance rulesets and continuous monitoring combined with Tevora’s hands-on consultancy, joint customers will be able to streamline their cloud security and compliance processes with access to the industry’s leading security telemetry at their fingertips.

“Tevora specializes in supporting clients by helping them stay ahead of shifting regulations and sophisticated cyber criminals,” said Steve Stumpfl, Executive Vice President of Sales for Tevora. “The in-depth cloud security telemetry and pre-built compliance rulesets provided by Threat Stack will be a huge benefit for our customers.”

“Threat Stack is dedicated to providing our customers with full stack security observability,” said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. “Our partnership with Tevora will put that information at the fingertips of security and compliance consultants who can help CISOs and security teams reduce risk and maintain compliance without slowing down the pace of business.”

About Threat Stack

Threat Stack is the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, helping global enterprises securely leverage the business benefits of the cloud with proactive risk identification and real-time threat detection across cloud workloads. The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform® delivers full stack security observability across the cloud management console, host, container, orchestration, managed containers, and serverless layers. Threat Stack provides the flexibility to consume telemetry within existing security workflows — or manages it with you through the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program℠ so you can respond to security incidents and improve your organization’s cloud security posture over time.

For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit threatstack.com.

About Tevora

Founded in 2003, Tevora is a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services. Based in Irvine, CA, our experienced consultants are devoted to supporting the CISO in protecting their digital assets. Our expert advisors take the time to learn about each organization’s unique pressures and challenges, so we can help identify and execute the best solutions for each case. We take a hands-on approach to each new partnership, and – year after year – apply our cumulative learnings to continually strengthen the company’s digital defenses.