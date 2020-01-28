CalArk International Transforms Approach to Last Mile Delivery With Expanded Omnitracs Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnitracs, LLC, the global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, today announced that it has expanded its long-time partnership with CalArk International. The family-owned carrier is transforming its last mile fleet with Omnitracs routing solutions. Omnitracs Roadnet Anywhere will help improve the driver experience through seamless route optimization and greater transparency across the entire fleet.

CalArk International has grown significantly over the last several years, and customer and employee satisfaction continues to be the driving factor behind the company’s expansion. Originally focused on their over the road (OTR) business, recent customer demand for last mile solutions caused the team to rethink their fleet model. CalArk has been utilizing Omnitracs over the road solutions since 2002, which led them to adopt Omnitracs Roadnet Anywhere for their last mile needs.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve developed a true partnership with Omnitracs – both with their technology and their people,” said Matt Braslavsky, VP of Information Technology at CalArk. “We’ve grown significantly in the past few years, but our commitment to our customers remains the same: to provide superior service that's guided by the highest ethical standards. Omnitracs is helping us to continue that commitment, while also improving the overall driver experience.”

As delivery expectations continue to shift, last mile needs are becoming a greater priority for many fleets. Companies like CalArk are looking for ways to optimize their routes and increase overall efficiency. With Omnitracs routing solutions, CalArk drivers can make real-time changes to a route’s distance, time, and cost. These capabilities will also help CalArk reduce overall costs and improve their customer service with more transparency around delivery times.

“CalArk is committed to delivering the next generation of last mile delivery and driver experience,” said Greg Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Omnitracs. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership and support them on this journey. With the capabilities of Omnitracs routing solutions, CalArk will meet today’s delivery demands, drive new sources of revenue and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Ranking in the top 500 of more than 770,000 for-hire trucking fleets in the United States, CalArk is well-known for its unique family atmosphere and strong workplace culture. Omnitracs routing solutions also helps with keeping employee retention rates high, as the technology increases driver satisfaction and makes for more seamless route preparation and communication for drivers.

Learn more about Omnitracs routing solutions here: https://www.omnitracs.com/products/route-optimization

About CalArk International

CalArk was founded in 1975 on the principle that growth ﻿and success would be the product of honesty, integrity and a never-ending commitment to customer satisfaction. Today, after decades of steady growth, our customer pledge remains the same: to provide each of our clients’ superior service that's guided by the highest ethical standards. CalArk began as a Dry-Van Truckload carrier servicing the lower 48 including door-to-door service in and out of Mexico. CalArk has now expanded its services while continuing to provide the highest level of customer satisfaction.

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,100 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 35 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.