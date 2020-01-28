Avaya Partners with Noble Systems to Enhance Solutions for Customer Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a partnership with Noble Systems to enhance Avaya IX™ Contact Center solutions with additional new toolsets, including gamification for employee engagement, and data analytics solutions for intelligent automation of processes to improve customer contact strategies.

“We are pleased to partner with Noble Systems to provide additional customer experience (CX) solutions for our global users,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya. “Customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly, requiring companies to develop a far broader set of capabilities for rewarding customer engagement. Outbound interactions are an integral component of any customer service strategy, to help ensure agents are enabled to deliver high-quality service and convenience to create the best possible experiences for their customers.”

The partnership will allow Avaya to offer:

The Noble Gamification solution, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leader for Workforce Engagement Management Gamification Solutions, designed to reduce agent attrition, increase productivity and revenue and improve customer satisfaction.

Noble Contact AI, a contact optimization and best time/best channel to contact engine.

The powerful Noble IQ business analytics tools, providing additional multi-site and multi-vendor Enterprise Campaigns, Regulatory Compliance Management and Best Time to Contact (BTTC) capabilities, and improved Right Party Contacts (RPCs), for Avaya Proactive Outbound (POM) users.

“Like Avaya, Noble Systems has a proven track record of delivering innovative contact center solutions, with more than three decades of experience helping organizations manage customer communications,” said Chris Hodges, SVP Sales and Marketing, Noble Systems. “We are excited to bring Noble’s powerful campaign strategy and dynamic gamification platforms to Avaya’s global users, adding value to their customer contact operations and providing new market opportunities for both of our companies.”

The new solutions will be available in the second quarter for Avaya’s global customer base, which includes more than 120,000 customers, over 100 million UC lines and 5 million CC users in over 180 countries.

Noble Systems is a silver sponsor at Avaya ENGAGE 2020, the annual conference for the world’s largest community of contact center and unified communications users. The event is taking place in Phoenix, AZ from February 2nd to 5th and is expected to attract 3,000 attendees. Register here and visit the Noble System booth, #302.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement and Analytics. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel communications, strategy planning, resource management and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management and gamification. With a portfolio of 200+ patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit www.noblesystems.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win - by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration - in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

