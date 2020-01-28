WhiteHat Security Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance in Global Effort to Support Data Privacy Day by Becoming a 2020 Champion

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHat Security, an independent subsidiary of NTT Security and a leading application security provider, has announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day ‒ an international effort held annually on Jan. 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust – by signing up as a Data Privacy Day 2020 Champion. As a Champion, WhiteHat Security recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.

Data Privacy Day is part of a greater campaign that promotes awareness of the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. This year, we are encouraging everyone to “Own Your Privacy” by learning more about how to help protect the valuable data that is online. One simple thing you can do is to update your privacy settings by using a helpful tool created by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA).

WhiteHat Security joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness at home, at work and school and in their communities. Through collaboration and unified, consistent messaging about privacy and protecting personal information, all Data Privacy Day Champions are working toward the common goal of improving individual and business consciousness toward respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.

“At WhiteHat, we believe it’s vital to work with our industry colleagues and make a strong contribution to important initiatives like Data Privacy Day,” explained Craig Hinkley, CEO of WhiteHat Security. “Becoming a 2020 Champion underlines our commitment to raising awareness of this vital issue – we’ll continue to speak out to ensure current and future generations can benefit from fully owning their data privacy.”

In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the NCSA, a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about getting involved in Data Privacy Day and becoming a Champion, click here. You can also follow NCSA on Facebook and Twitter for updates and resources and use the official hashtag #PrivacyAware to join the conversation.

About WhiteHat Security

WhiteHat Security is the leading advisor for application security with the most comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. Trusted for nearly two decades by mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations, WhiteHat Security empowers secure DevOps by continuously assessing the risk of software assets throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). The company is an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Security and is based in San Jose, California, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.whitehatsec.com.

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about.