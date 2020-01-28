The Health Plan Serving Over 200,000 Covered Lives Selects NantHealth’s NaviNet® Open to Drive Provider Engagement Strategy

WHEELING, W. Va. & CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced its partnership with The Health Plan, a clinically driven, technology-enhanced and customer-focused health maintenance organization, to increase operating efficiency, lower costs and improve provider satisfaction via the full suite of NaviNet® Open Multi-Payer Portal applications.

The Health Plan is one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia and Ohio, serving over 200,000 covered lives, and is committed to providing high quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare to members.

NaviNet Open is a leading payor-provider collaboration platform, enhancing communication between health plans and providers to increase operating efficiency, lower costs, improve provider satisfaction and enable expansion. As organizations develop more value-based product lines to support the transition to value-based care, provider alignment and actionable data prior to care delivery becomes critical. To enable these capabilities, health plans and providers need a flexible, extensible infrastructure that fosters collaboration and encourages interoperability. NaviNet Open delivers vital administrative and clinical information to providers in real-time, so they can quickly and easily communicate across multiple health plans.

“NantHealth’s NaviNet Open delivers an easy-to-use full-service application capable of reducing customer service calls and manual processes,” said Jason Landers, Senior Vice President Provider Delivery Services, The Health Plan. “Considering that 85% of our provider networks are active NaviNet Open users, we’ll immediately have the ability to securely and quickly obtain both clinical and administrative functions, with minimal provider adoption effort. This alone is a huge differentiator for us, and we’re projecting a positive ROI in the first year of usage.”

Under terms of the partnership, NaviNet Open will drive The Health Plan’s provider engagement strategy through the NaviNet Open portal, comprised of Eligibility and Benefits, Claims Status Inquiry, Claims Management, Authorizations, Referrals and Document Exchange. The portal will enhance communications by building trust, boosting provider satisfaction, and more closely aligning to value-based outcomes.

“We’re excited to be working in partnership with The Health Plan to enable a direct connection with their provider networks with an outcome of impressive cost savings, ongoing support, product improvements, and enhanced communications,” said Mark Mozley, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, NantHealth. “NaviNet Open will continue to drive towards The Health Plan’s overarching goals to achieve instant ROI with decreased administrative costs and an improved provider network collaboration.”

About NantHealth:

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payors, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payor/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), connected care solutions that deliver medical device interoperability (DCX device connectivity platform and VCX patient vitals software) and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Health Plan:

The Health Plan (www.healthplan.org), a not-for-profit, West Virginia-based organization that employs over 550 people and insures over 200,000 individuals across the country, is a clinically driven, technology-enhanced, and customer-focused health maintenance organization that manages and improves the health and well-being of its members. Established in 1979, the West Virginia-based company, with offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Morgantown, West Virginia and Massillon, Ohio offers a complete line of managed care products and services designed to provide health care systems and clients with innovative health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally.

Forward-Looking Statements: NantHealth

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; achieving significant commercial market acceptance for our sequencing and molecular analysis solutions; establish relationships with, key thought leaders or payers’ key decision makers in order to establish GPS Cancer as a standard of care for patients with cancer; our ability to grow the market for our Systems Infrastructure, and applications; successfully enhancing our Systems Infrastructure and applications to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to continue our relationship with NantOmics; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; clinical adoption and market acceptance of GPS Cancer; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.