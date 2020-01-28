BigCommerce and EYStudios Launch New Web Series: ‘The BIG Review’

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, the leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, and EYStudios, a world-class ecommerce web design agency and 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner of the Year, today launch The BIG Review, a new web series that caters to retailers looking for opportunities to optimize and improve their ecommerce site experience. Each month, a rotating panel of ecommerce design and technical experts from BigCommerce and EYStudios will conduct real-time reviews of multiple retail websites, with the intention of addressing key challenges that growing merchants often encounter.

“EYStudios has conducted ad hoc site reviews over the course of its 16-year history, and we have been looking for a way to evolve those efforts into an ongoing program. Working with BigCommerce on The BIG Review felt like a natural fit, particularly after being honored as its Agency Partner of the Year,” said Eric Yonge, CEO of EYStudios and host of The BIG Review. “This web series allows us to showcase our long-standing partnership in a fun, employee-driven way that merchants may not get to see when working with the two companies. Not to mention, our branding and usability expertise coupled with BigCommerce’s extensive customization capabilities provided an optimal backdrop to discuss website improvements. The result is unlike anything that’s been done in ecommerce before.”

“As a retailer, it’s easy to get stuck using a site that might meet your basic needs, but doesn’t optimize the complete user experience for continued growth. In fact, we often encounter retailers that know they can be more successful, but lack the specific knowledge or resources to identify opportunities for improvement,” said Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce. “With The BIG Review, we can provide guests with actionable recommendations they can use to enhance their specific site experience, but do so in a way that simultaneously offers broad value to all viewers.”

In order to be considered as a featured guest, retailers must be interested in ramping up their online operations and be willing to have their site URL broadcast live to show attendees. Priority will be given to retailers with site issues that a broad range of other retailers can learn from.

The inaugural episode of The BIG Review airs today at 1:00 pm EST. To tune in, learn more about the series, or submit your site for consideration, visit: https://eystudios.com/the-big-review/. To learn more about how BigCommerce and EYStudios can help improve your ecommerce site experience and sales, visit: https://eystudios.com/services/bigcommerce/ or https://partners.bigcommerce.com/directory/partner/125713/eystudios.

About EYStudios

EYStudios is an award-winning ecommerce branding firm that specializes in custom design, development, and digital marketing. In business for over 15 years, EY features in-house, US-based designers, developers, and consultants. EYStudios focuses on developing storefronts that emphasize proactive merchandising and usability to drive conversions and sales. If you are looking for a passionate, objective style of consultation and customer service, please visit us at www.eystudios.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.