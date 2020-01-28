Copyright Clearance Center Announces Integration with DistillerSR to Enhance Document Delivery Through RightFind®

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces an agreement with Evidence Partners, the leading provider of SaaS tools to help researchers generate critical evidence more efficiently, to offer integrated document delivery through RightFind®, CCC’s award-winning cloud-based content workflow solution, directly within the DistillerSR literature review software platform.

RightFind delivers documents quickly and cost-effectively, processing 1.5 million orders annually with more than 95% of requests delivered within 24 hours. Evidence Partners is the creator of DistillerSR, software used globally by the world’s largest research organizations to conduct high quality literature reviews better and faster than any other available method. DistillerSR customers will be able to purchase full-text articles from RightFind on an ad hoc basis. Further, RightFind customers will have access to subscribed full-text articles from the DistillerSR workflow.

“This integration is a perfect example of how we work with trusted partners to address market needs,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “We leverage our expertise in licensing, content and software to advance the way people integrate, access and use information.”

“Our products have always focused on accelerating the literature review process while ensuring the highest quality results,” said Peter O’Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. “We are pleased to be working with RightFind document delivery because of CCC’s long-standing publisher relationships, fast turnaround time, copyright expertise, flexible payment options, and award-winning customer service.”

Document delivery through RightFind is part of CCC’s RightFind Suite, a set of application modules that integrate seamlessly with CCC’s annual copyright licenses and customers’ existing subscriptions. RightFind provides a single integrated and scalable solution to meet the evolving needs of today’s research organizations. Recently named “Best E-Discovery Solution” by KMWorld in its inaugural Readers’ Choice Awards, RightFind was also included on KMWorld’s list of “Trend-Setting Products of 2019.”

With 40 years’ experience working with content creators and users, CCC has a long history of building efficient solutions to address industry challenges. Led by content workflow experts who communicate regularly with research organizations around the globe, CCC manages over 950 million rights, while promoting collaboration and simplifying copyright compliance.

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiary RightsDirect, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

ABOUT EVIDENCE PARTNERS

Evidence Partners is the world leader in software that streamlines and automates the literature review process. DistillerSR is a cloud-based platform that is used globally by leading research organizations, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and medical product companies to manage and deliver their reviews more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.evidencepartners.com.