Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Selects Ellucian Cloud

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS/Southwestern Seminary), one of the world’s largest theological educational institutions, has chosen a unified suite of Ellucian’s managed cloud solutions and services, including Ellucian Colleague, Ellucian Ethos, and Ellucian Analytics, to support campus-wide innovation.

As its constituents' needs rapidly evolved, seminary leadership knew it required the transformative power of a cloud-based solution to elevate the overall campus user experience and enable more informed, analytics-based decisions.

“Today, we spend about 90 percent of our time maintaining legacy systems and only 10 percent incorporating new technology and services,” said Southwestern Seminary Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Colby T. Adams. “Cloud technology from Ellucian will give us a roadmap to break that pattern and modernize without an overwhelming burden on our Campus Technology department. With access to more advanced analytics, we will also be able to make data-driven decisions and innovate in real-time to provide the best possible experience for our students and staff.”

Colleague managed cloud solutions and services will provide Southwestern Seminary with cloud-based HR, financial aid, and student information functionalities along with the technology, tools, and support necessary to supercharge its strategic modernization efforts. The seminary will leverage Ethos, the higher education data model that applies pre-built integrations from across the higher-ed partner community to virtually eliminate data silos and connect people, processes, and applications across campus. In addition, Ellucian Analytics will provide role-based dashboards allowing leadership to gain valuable insights and make more informed decisions. Built on the Ellucian Design System, Ellucian’s solutions provide users with a singular user experience integration across the portfolio.

With Ellucian managed cloud solutions, the burden of system support is lifted from the institution, empowering the SWBTS Campus Technology team to focus on its core mission while giving the seminary the freedom to implement innovative solutions which improve the experience for all users. Cloud technology will also allow the institution to explore a new mobile strategy and enable access to additional applications to transform the on-campus experience. To ensure a smooth launch, Ellucian will provide training for SWBTS staff on the updated functionality.

“Migrating to the cloud can seem like an insurmountable challenge for schools like Southwestern Seminary, who traditionally haven’t had the resources or staff to support more than version upgrades,” said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen. “That’s why we’re so excited to help SWBTS overcome this challenge and unlock a quantum leap of innovation while reducing the burden of system management and working seamlessly with their existing technology ecosystem.”

