Secret Makes a Play to Kick Inequality on the Football Field with Super Bowl Ad Featuring Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Secret Deodorant revealed its conversation-starting Super Bowl ad on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “The Secret Kicker” spot will air during the official Super Bowl Pregame Show and aims to spark a dialogue about the possibility of women playing at football’s highest level – the NFL. Starring U.S. soccer players Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, this ad is the latest from Secret to prominently highlight women’s social issues.

“More than two-thirds of girls believe that society doesn’t encourage women to play sports,” said Sara Saunders, Associate Brand Director, Secret. “We’re setting out to change this notion by spotlighting world-class female athletes on a field where gender equality is not yet the norm. Whether or not a woman wants to play football, shouldn’t she at least be able to consider it a possibility? We believe that there are some things women shouldn’t have to sweat – and equal opportunity is one of them.”

The spot opens with a typical football game day scene: a packed stadium, enthusiastic fans, players taking to the line of scrimmage before a make-it-or-break-it kick. Things quickly take a turn for the unexpected when, following a successful kick, the kicker and holder are revealed to be women – specifically, Lloyd and Dunn. The crowd goes wild, as Secret issues a call-to-action: Let’s Kick Inequality.

“I am so incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign, and I am thrilled that a brand like Secret is bold enough to make a statement like this during such a major moment in sports,” shared Lloyd. “While I’ve been vocal about my ambitions to play football professionally, this message is so much bigger than football – it’s about showing to women and girls that it’s okay to set big goals for themselves and to aspire to be more than what they think is possible. I want to show people what a truly equal world can look like, and ‘The Secret Kicker’ does just that.”

This territory is not new to Secret, which has a long history of supporting women’s progress. Added Saunders, “Secret has been championing strong women for more than 60 years, and as part of that, we’re committed to doing our part to advocate for positive change.”

Following its debut on “Ellen,” Secret will launch its first-ever YouTube Masthead on January 28. The brand has also enrolled a number of high-profile celebrities, athletes and influencers to help share this message with their followers and join Secret in its push to #KickInequality. This work will culminate in a pre-game airing on Sunday, February 2, approximately ten minutes before the Super Bowl kick-off.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and we are excited that brands like Secret continue to use this moment to share such important messages with our audience,” said Samantha Rapoport, Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion at the National Football League. “Throughout the NFL, we welcome passionate players of all backgrounds and of any gender to be part of our team both on and off the field. We are proud to stand with Secret to celebrate the progress that has been made and to show everyone what the future of football could look like.”

About Secret

Secret was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. Through the years, the brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality through its campaigns and communications. Its latest campaign, “All Strength, No Sweat,” is a continuation of this commitment to women, celebrating those who boldly challenge the status quo, push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way. Secret challenges women everywhere to be all strength, no sweat.