Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent by Ascena Retail Group for an Office Complex on 20 Acres in Mahwah, New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binswanger has been selected to exclusively represent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the sale of a 195,212 total square foot office complex on 20 acres located at 933 MacArthur Boulevard in Mahwah, New Jersey.

The property features two main buildings, connected by an internal passageway. The larger building is a 3-story office building consisting of 144,700 SF. The building is designated LEED silver. The second smaller building is a 3- story 49,388 SF office building originally built in 2014. The building is designated LEED Gold.

“The property is easily one of the most modern and well-appointed offices in the entire Northeast,” stated Chris Pennington, Senior Vice President & Partner, Binswanger. “It is ideally suited as an office headquarters for a company looking to take advantage of the area’s highly educated labor pool and be near Manhattan at a fraction of its cost.”

Currently occupied by a leading fashion company, both buildings feature stunning modern interiors with dramatic entries, ample meeting and conference spaces, and a blend of open floor plans and private offices offering flexible workspace, with numerous collaborative areas. Interior finishes are consistent between buildings. The complex boasts a number of amenities, such as a three-story atrium in the entrance of Building A, a state-of-the-art full-service cafeteria, a fitness center, and outdoor patio.

The property is located 3.7 miles from the on-ramp to I-287 (Exit 66) and provides multiple entry points onto the Garden State Parkway off New Jersey Route 17. Its regional location provides easy access to New York State, Bergen County, and New York City, which is under 30 miles away. The property is served by the Ramsey Route 17 Station of NJ Transit’s Main/Bergen County and Port Jervis lines.

Tours of the property can be scheduled by contacting Chris Pennington at 215.448.6053. For more information on Binswanger, please visit www.binswanger.com.