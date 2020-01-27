Perigon Wealth Management and RLP Wealth Advisors Join Forces, Creating a $1.8 Billion Business With a National Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perigon Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm with headquarters in San Francisco, announced today that it has joined forces with RLP Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm with headquarters in Florida, to create a firm with a national footprint and approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management.

The newly merged firm, which will operate under the name Perigon Wealth Management, will maintain offices in California, Florida, Montana, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii. The combination pairs Perigon's track record of working with technology industry executives and handling complex public and private equity compensation arrangements with RLP's expertise in sustainable, values-driven investing strategies.

With a global clientele that includes executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, corporations, and individuals and families, RLP has been a leader in helping clients achieve their financial goals while aligning their portfolios with their values. Their team has well over a decade of experience in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals into impact-oriented investments on behalf of clients.

"We are most excited about the cultural alignment and client value-add that the RLP team brings to Perigon," said Arthur Ambarik, CEO of Perigon. "Both firms are growth-minded and client-centric — and we are very much looking forward to integrating RLP's deep expertise in socially responsible investing into Perigon’s client portfolios."

The combined enterprise will give all of Perigon's advisors greater resources to enhance client service and experience, its executives note. "We feel very fortunate to partner with Perigon and be part of a firm that has both the people and technology to scale and be a leader in our space and the ability to work with both clients and like-minded advisors across the country," said RLP's Jeremy Paul, who will assume the title of president of Perigon. "These two enterprises will be significantly stronger together than they were apart."

Perigon and RLP received support for the merger from their joint strategic partner, Merchant Investment Management — a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management.

"We are delighted to see two of our partners come together to build a national firm with world-class capabilities to service their clients' needs," said David Mrazik, a managing partner at Merchant. "This combination represents not only a well-planned and well-executed merger of like-minded, multi-functional and multi-custodial wealth management organizations, but is also a terrific illustration of the power and synergies within the Merchant ecosystem," added Bryan Staff, also a managing partner at Merchant.

The deal also positions Perigon for further growth, said Dan Newhall, head of M&A at Perigon. "We're looking forward to continued expansion of our national footprint," he noted. "We expect to be a leading destination for growth-minded, entrepreneurial advisors and teams — we can offer advisors autonomy and a voice, at a firm that combines a collaborative, small-company culture with the benefits and resources of a sophisticated, large-scale organization."

Perigon is a national wealth management firm founded in 2004. In January 2019, Perigon partnered with Merchant Investment Management with the joint goal of creating one of the leading registered investment advisory firms in the country. In just over a year, Perigon has more than doubled its assets under management to approximately $1.8 billion.

To learn more about Perigon and the Perigon team, please visit our website at www.perigonwealth.com. To learn more about Merchant and the Merchant team, please visit the Merchant website at www.merchantim.com.