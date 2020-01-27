Smartsheet Partners with Acumatica to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Business Management Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced its partnership with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, to deliver a cohesive customer experience that manages critical operations and workflows that drive business forward.

This partnership builds on the existing Smartsheet and Acumatica platform integration and will deliver both existing and prospective Smartsheet-Acumatica partners and customers a unified solution that streamlines operations from project accounting to project management. With this partnership, Smartsheet is now available in the Acumatica marketplace and fulfilled by Acumatica, extending Smartsheet’s reach into a new partner community.

“Acumatica’s expertise with mid-market companies and extended reach in key vertical markets make them a uniquely valuable partner,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Through our combined solutions, companies of all sizes across a variety of industries now have a robust platform that enables enterprise execution allowing them to achieve more every day.”

“Partnering with a powerful collaborative work management platform like Smartsheet offers our customers real-time visibility into critical workflows,” said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, Vice President, Platform Strategy at Acumatica. “This visibility combined with our powerful cloud ERP solution helps organizations manage projects faster with unmatched efficiency.”

Acumatica and Smartsheet partner, UK-based Agency DNA, is building an integrated solution using Acumatica, Smartsheet and 10,000ft, Smartsheet’s resource planning tool, to better manage customer projects. “Our aim is to provide a consistent user experience for everyone and to provide a business with a 360, 24/7 view of their data,” said Chris Lever, Founder of Agency DNA. “The intuitive power of this end-to-end, integrated solution will drive demonstrable value for our clients.”

Smartsheet is participating at the Acumatica Summit taking place in Las Vegas on January 26-31. Head of Global Channels at Smartsheet, Steve Stewart, shared the new integration alongside Acumatica’s Krishnamoorthy during the Day 1 opening keynote. Smartsheet also sponsored a Hackathon event which took place over the weekend, where developers and non-developers collaborated and competed to design the most innovative applications on Acumatica’s platform.

Learn more about Smartsheet’s partner program at www.smartsheet.com/channel-partners.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 83,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on December 11, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.