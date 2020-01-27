Putting Purpose Into Practice: Pentair and the Pentair Foundation Contribute Nearly $3 Million to Support Communities Around the World

From serving as mentors to young science students, to packing food and cleaning beaches, in 2019 Pentair employees came together as Team Pentair to make a lasting difference in communities from Suzhou, China to St. Paul, Minnesota and many places in between. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentair plc, a global water treatment company, and the Pentair Foundation announce their twenty-first consecutive year of giving to strengthen communities around the world, increase access to quality education and provide safe, clean water to people in developing countries. With grants totaling nearly $3 million in 2019, the philanthropic impact of Pentair and the Pentair Foundation spans six continents through initiatives including community grant giving and strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations aligned with its focus areas, employee volunteerism and corporate giving.

“As a global, responsible corporate citizen we are committed to leading in our communities, while also advancing our purpose that the health of the world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water,” said Marybeth Thorsgaard, president of the Pentair Foundation and vice president of Communications. “In 2019, we continued the strong legacy of giving that was formalized with the establishment of the Pentair Foundation, with more than $69 million donated since 1998.”

Pentair and the Pentair Foundation operate independent grantmaking programs to support the communities where Pentair employees live and work and also are focused on improving access to clean, safe water and quality education in communities where the needs are greatest.

Grants awarded by the Pentair Foundation in 2019 include:

Pratham – One of the largest and most successful nonprofit education organizations in India, delivering quality education to women and girls in communities across 21 of 29 Indian states.

– One of the largest and most successful nonprofit education organizations in India, delivering quality education to women and girls in communities across 21 of 29 Indian states. FIRST Robotics – Utilizes robotics as a tool to inspire youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Pentair’s grant provides support for 22 U.S. based teams and four teams in Asia.

– Utilizes robotics as a tool to inspire youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Pentair’s grant provides support for 22 U.S. based teams and four teams in Asia. H2O for Life – Partners with teachers to educate students across the U.S. about the issues affecting local water resources and the global water crisis.

– Partners with teachers to educate students across the U.S. about the issues affecting local water resources and the global water crisis. Greater Twin Cities United Way Educational Programming – Works across the cradle-to-career continuum by strengthening the programs, organizations, and systems needed to ensure all children are set on a path to success.

– Works across the cradle-to-career continuum by strengthening the programs, organizations, and systems needed to ensure all children are set on a path to success. The Nature Conservancy – Supports the Minnesota Headwaters Fund which is helping to protect 20,000 of the most critical acres through acquisition and conservation easements.

– Supports the Minnesota Headwaters Fund which is helping to protect 20,000 of the most critical acres through acquisition and conservation easements. More than 25 community giving grants to nonprofit organizations in the communities in which Pentair operates.

Project Safewater

Pentair and the Pentair Foundation are working to transform the way safe water is sustainably delivered to people in need. Through Project Safewater, the company’s holistic approach to providing safe water solutions, Pentair collaborates with a range of partners with innovative approaches—combining technology, micro-enterprise business models, and scientific research—to provide sustainable access to safe water.

Since 2007, Pentair has implemented numerous Project Safewater programs around the world, and today provides clean, safe drinking water every day to three million people in the developing world. In 2019, the Pentair Foundation contributed more than $1.5 million to its strategic partners to further advance this mission:

Safe Water Network – Having launched the first clean water station in India in 2010, ongoing support of Safe Water Network has delivered clean water to over 900,000 people in India via the iJal Stations—small water treatment facilities that produce clean water to be sold at affordable rates. 2019 funding will increase and improve access.

– Having launched the first clean water station in India in 2010, ongoing support of Safe Water Network has delivered clean water to over 900,000 people in India via the iJal Stations—small water treatment facilities that produce clean water to be sold at affordable rates. 2019 funding will increase and improve access. Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) – Building upon the success of a previous collaboration to deliver safe drinking water via an aerial piping system and state-of-the-art water filtration system in Kibera, an impoverished settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, the 2019 grant will expand access in Kibera and a second location in the Mathare settlement.

– Building upon the success of a previous collaboration to deliver safe drinking water via an aerial piping system and state-of-the-art water filtration system in Kibera, an impoverished settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, the 2019 grant will expand access in Kibera and a second location in the Mathare settlement. Water Mission – Having launched the inaugural Project Safewater initiative in Colón, Honduras in collaboration with Water Mission in 2007, Pentair, the Pentair Foundation and Water Mission are now working to expand safe water access to two additional departments in the western region of Honduras – Lempira and Intibucá.

Team Pentair

Pentair celebrates its employees around the world that have rallied together as "Team Pentair." Pentair believes the passions and contributions of its 10,000 employees are important, and encourages and rewards employee-led involvement through Team Pentair, the company’s philanthropic engagement program.

From serving as mentors to young science students, to packing food and cleaning beaches, Pentair employees share their time, talents and energy to make a lasting difference in communities from Suzhou, China to St. Paul, Minnesota and many places in between. Also, in 2019, the Pentair Foundation delivered matching gifts for employee donations, as well as grants for every 25 collective hours volunteered by a team of 5 or more “Team Pentair” volunteers.

To learn more about Pentair’s corporate responsibility and philanthropic efforts, visit pentair.com.

