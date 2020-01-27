The Nottingham Company Licenses NYSE AMS ℠ Non-Transparent ETF Structure

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nottingham Company, Inc. (“Nottingham”), a leading fund services administrator to the mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a license agreement with the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and its new Actively Managed Solution℠ (AMS) ETF structure. Through this agreement, sub-advisors managing active portfolio strategies will be able to issue their own branded AMS℠ ETFs through Nottingham’s white-label ETF investment advisor affiliate, OBP Capital LLC.

“We are very pleased to enter into this license with the NYSE. We feel strongly that the AMS℠ ETF structure will achieve Nottingham’s goal to appeal to both advisors and the investing public,” said Kip Meadows, Founder and CEO of Nottingham. “Our experience working with the NYSE team has always been top-notch and we look forward to this product.”

NYSE’s AMS℠ ETF structure wraps actively managed portfolio strategies in an ETF that preserves a portion of the portfolio as confidential, thereby combining the benefits of an ETF with enough non-transparency to protect the advisor’s intellectual property. The AMS℠ ETF wrapper allows for a small percentage of the portfolio to be hidden from public view on a current basis, while still providing information that market makers and the APs need for ETF trading and operations.

“The NYSE has long supported Nottingham’s ETF white label efforts as the firm’s Exchange of choice. We are excited to expand our relationship into the non-transparent space, which offers great growth potential for issuers,” said Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the New York Stock Exchange. “With the NYSE’s AMS product, Nottingham can help active manager clients access the unique benefits of the ETF wrapper.”

Nottingham is a fund administration firm and white-label ETF issuer headquartered in Rocky Mount, N.C., providing consulting and ongoing accounting and administration for pooled investment vehicles including open end mutual funds, ETFs, closed end interval funds, private investment and hedge funds. The firm also offers unitized accounting and reporting solutions to foundations, endowments, and government investment pools.

Nottingham was founded in the late 1980s to help investment advisory and portfolio management firms gain efficiency and access to new markets with pooled investment vehicles. Nottingham’s business plan has always been to help investment professionals focus on portfolio management, with Nottingham guiding the establishment and ongoing operations of the pooled vehicles. Currently administers approximately $30 billion in client assets for investment funds all over the U.S. Nottingham remains one of the largest privately held fund administration firms in the U.S.

Nottingham affiliate OBP Capital LLC was established to assist Nottingham clients with ETFs, holding exemptive orders for both active and passive ETF structures. OBP Capital provides the oversight and compliance management necessary to effectively operate as an ETF investment advisor, and does not compete in any way with the subadvisor portfolio managers in Nottingham administered ETFs.

About Nottingham

The Nottingham Company, Inc. has been serving the fund accounting, administration, organization, and management needs of clients nationwide for over three decades. Based in Eastern North Carolina, Nottingham delivers a full range of turnkey services, handling clients’ behind-the-scenes financial and administrative operations so they can focus on managing their portfolios. More information is available at ncfunds.com.