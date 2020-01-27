Accenture is the First Partner to Achieve SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® Model Company Delivered Through Accenture myConcerto®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced that it is the first company to achieve SAP-certified integration with the SAP® Model Company service, which can accelerate custom deployment of SAP S/4HANA by as much as 30 percent1. This certification distinguishes Accenture’s intelligent enterprise solutions for oil and gas and life sciences companies, which the company delivers through its Accenture myConcerto® platform. These solutions include preconfigured, industry-specific processes of SAP Model Company services designed to help companies implement SAP solutions more quickly and effectively.

Protected by over 40 patents and applications across more than 10 countries, Accenture myConcerto is an insight-driven, digitally integrated platform that combines the power of SAP solutions and technologies with Accenture’s industry and functional expertise. Accenture was also the first solution partner to become qualified for SAP Model Company.

The myConcerto intelligent enterprise solutions for the oil and gas and life sciences industries bring the best of Accenture and SAP together to help companies use core functionality from co-developed industry solutions based on SAP S/4HANA. The solutions can be rapidly deployed through a personalized, data-driven roadmap that includes the latest assets, methodologies, technologies and program management capabilities needed to drive a successful transformation. These are the first of many pre-configured industry and business solutions from Accenture that are in the certification process for SAP Model Company.

Accenture and SAP plan to apply an integrated delivery framework that allows for each company to deliver assets in unison, aligning services through a single engagement model and program team.

“Since introducing myConcerto in 2018, the platform has been used in close to 300 client engagements to help power intelligent enterprise transformation,” said Christophe Mouille, senior managing director and global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group. “Working with SAP and securing certification for SAP Model Company — a first for any company – helps ensure that our intelligent enterprise solutions will stay future-proof, bringing immediate and long-term value for clients.”

The qualification program for SAP Model Company guides SAP partners in extending prepackaged, ready-to-use, end-to-end industry solutions based on SAP Model Company services. The program provides access to content and early insights into the road map for SAP Model Company, as well as access to business planning strategies guided by SAP. With this support, partners that are SAP-qualified for SAP Model Company can lead SAP customers through a simplified, transparent solution selection process that can help accelerate implementations of SAP S/4HANA and cloud solutions from SAP.

"SAP-certified integration for SAP Model Company recognizes partner-driven content and expertise," said Stephan Klein, senior vice president and head of SAP Model Company, SAP. “With the certification of Accenture’s intelligent enterprise solutions for both oil and gas and life sciences industries, the aim is to provide customers faster time to value of implementation and the flexibility needed for digital transformation. This certified partner solution is a significant milestone and underscores the value of SAP Model Company."

1 Based on internal research by SAP

