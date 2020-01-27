Linde Willenbrock chooses kontakt.io’s Simon AI to digitize order and material traceability saving 100,000+ EUR per annum per warehouse.

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontakt.io, an end-to-end location service solution provider on a mission to simplify the global delivery of location data, today announced that Linde Willenbrock, a specialized subsidiary of Linde, providing full service for intralogistics and high-performance material flow solutions tailored to individual customer benefits, has selected Kontakt.io’s Simon AI - Location IoT Analytics Platform to digitize order and material traceability and automate operational workflow while gaining deeper insights into each step of the process.

The challenges Willenbrock was facing included long search and coordination times of carriers, items, works in progress or materials that need to be processed or procured before shipping to a customer. While they were collecting more and more data online, their physical operations were still non-digitized which didn’t allow them to make data-first decisions. This lack of transparency in intralogistics, assembly and supply chain processes resulted in losing money. Additionally, the inability to immediately locate the right equipment not only decreases satisfaction among operators on multiple levels but also among their customers.

Kontakt.io provided Willenbrock with Simon AI software solution and hardware devices (Bluetooth Asset Tags S18-3) as well as gateways, including a modified process designed to locate forklifts and their equipment more quickly. This helped them unlock worth of annual savings while further providing data-driven supply chain visibility.

“With Kontakt.io’s powerful location IoT analytics platform - Simon AI, we are identifying room for improvement and, most importantly, building the data foundation for semi-automated intralogistic operations.” Ulrike Meyer, CIDO at Linde Willenbrock.

To learn more about Kontakt.io solutions visit www.kontakt.io

About Kontakt.io

Our mission at Kontakt.io is to simplify the global delivery of location data insights. We help customers in operational environments achieve improved business outcomes in the fields of asset and process tracking and the creation of location and contextual aware applications. The core of our technology is our AI- and cloud-based recommendation engine, the IoT Location Analytics platform Simon AI, and a world-class software-driven and modular location technology stack including Bluetooth beacons, devices, gateways and APIs. We focus on B2B enterprise-grade customers and applications but believe in the simplicity and UX/UI of modern consumer-graded applications.