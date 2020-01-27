IpVenture Introduces Hands-Free Text Messaging for Smart Eyewear

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the market for smart eyewear begins to find its sea-legs, companies are still struggling to balance features. What do buyers want in a pair of smart glasses?

Text messaging is a crucial part of communication nowadays. Companies such as Vuzix, North and Everysight offer smart eyewear projecting incoming text messages on their displays. But how do you reply when the eyewear doesn’t come with a keyboard?

IpVenture, with its affiliate IngenioSpec, offers the next step: hands-free text messaging for smart eyewear. With our comprehensive patented technologies, users can send and receive texts without displays or a keyboard.

When a text message is received, IpVenture’s technology transforms it into audio, and allows the user to hear the message read to her through a speaker in the smart eyewear. The user can then recite a reply verbally, which is received by a microphone in the smart eyewear; and IpVenture’s technology will transform the reply into text and send it.

Some of the operations can be performed by a mobile phone wirelessly coupled to the eyewear. For example, the transformation between text and audio can be done by the mobile phone.

With these patented technologies and more, IpVenture and its affiliate, IngenioSpec, continue to lead in development of market-driven ideas and user-friendly technologies. Visit our websites for lists of patents on smart eyewear and hands-free text messaging.