Altura Partners With RingCentral to Bring Industry-Leading Cloud Communications and Contact Center Solutions to US Enterprises

ANAHEIM, Calif. & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altura, a leading provider of unified communications and network solutions, today announced it has joined RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) award-winning channel partner program. Altura will bring RingCentral’s cloud communications and contact center solutions to US enterprises across multiple sectors, including healthcare, government, and education.

Altura works with midmarket and enterprise businesses including local, state and federal government, as well as healthcare and education institutions across the US. Altura will partner with RingCentral to help its enterprise customers drive tighter collaboration and improve worker productivity and efficiency - all through the power of the cloud.

“As today’s workforce becomes more mobile and distributed, our customers are demanding solutions that allow their employees to communicate and collaborate seamlessly, wherever they are located so they can remain productive,” said Bob Blazek, president and CEO, Altura Communication Solutions. “RingCentral’s cloud communications platform is a strong addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to partnering with RingCentral to help our enterprise customers transition to the cloud.”

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world. Ranked in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide for five years in a row and recognized as a leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide, RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions as a complete seamless experience. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premise communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile and distributed workforce.

“Altura has a strong network of enterprise customers looking for cloud-first, company-wide communications solutions,” said Zane Long, SVP of global channel sales, RingCentral. “Together we will help businesses of all sizes realize the benefits of a comprehensive, reliable cloud communications platform that enables them to scale globally and communicate effortlessly.”

