DentaQuest to Continue Management of Oral Care for Texas Medicaid and CHIP Enrollees Under New Contract

Texas Health and Human Services recently awarded DentaQuest a contract to continue providing dental managed care to enrollees in Texas Medicaid and CHIP programs. DentaQuest has been a partner to the State of Texas since 2012, providing Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits that cover a full range of care with a focus on prevention and access, and currently serves about 1.5 million Medicaid and 229,000 CHIP beneficiaries throughout the state. Operations for the new contract begin Sept. 1, 2020.

DentaQuest, the nation’s leading purpose-driven oral health care organization, operates the largest statewide dental network in Texas, with more than 5,600 general dentists, pediatric dentists and specialists. For 80 months straight, DentaQuest has been the number one choice among self-selecting members in Texas and was ranked highest in customer satisfaction with dental plans by J.D. Power in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Texas is the largest state dental carve-out in the country, and we are proud to maintain such high marks for our efforts to improve oral and overall health statewide,” said Joe Vesowate, DentaQuest’s regional vice president in Texas. “We are also grateful for our partnership with Texas Health and Human Services as we work to implement provider and member incentive programs, and provider payment models that reward value and foster good health outcomes, in the most seamless way possible.”

In alignment with the state’s goals, DentaQuest will continue investing in research and evaluation of prevention-focused, outcomes-based payment and care models in Texas and beyond. For example, the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement is supporting statewide efforts to raise awareness that an adult dental benefit is an integral component of overall preventive health care. Several grantees and partners are collaborating to drive the work, including the Texas Health Institute, the Texas Oral Health Coalition, and the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities.

DentaQuest supports the health of Texas families and communities through its dedicated Texas-focused teams, grants from the DentaQuest Partnership, sponsorships from its Corporate Giving program, and countless employee volunteer hours at local events. DentaQuest also collaborates with partners across Texas to advance the oral health conversation in public policy and to elevate the voices of those who are most impacted by oral health inequities.

“Good oral health extends beyond the mouth,” said DentaQuest Chief Impact Officer Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan. “As part of the Texas community, DentaQuest is invested in creating a healthier future for people all across the state.”

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 27+ million Americans and provide direct patient care through our network of more than 85 oral health centers in 5 states. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $200 million in grants and programs to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Twitter @DentaQuest, Facebook www.facebook.com/DentaQuest, Instagram @Inside_DentaQuest, and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/DentaQuest.