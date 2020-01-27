SchoolMint and Skyward Partner to Help Educators Manage Student Enrollment and Lottery Processes

SAN FRANCISCO & STEVENS POINT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint, Inc. (SchoolMint) and Skyward, an administrative software provider, have formed a strategic partnership to better support customers by working together to create more robust and real-time integration between SchoolMint’s Strategic Enrollment Management solutions and Skyward’s Qmlativ Student Management Suite.

Millions of families and educators utilize SchoolMint and Skyward’s products throughout the K-12 market. All will benefit from SchoolMint’s suite of strategic enrollment management solutions - powerful SchoolFinder, for school search and selection, Application + Lottery management, and the student registration processes - being more directly integrated with Skyward’s Qmlativ SIS product. Foremost among the improvements users will see automatic, real-time data flows between platforms, which will simplify enrollment tasks while ensuring student data integrity and security throughout the enrollment process.

“Skyward is a leader in the SIS Market, serving many large enterprise districts who also adopt our products. We are thrilled to partner with them to improve integration between our respective systems and serve our common customers,” commented Bryan MacDonald, CEO at SchoolMint. “Enrollment management involves complex, data-intensive activities and by working with the Skyward team, we will simply workflows and improve data integrity for the benefit of our shared customers, especially the busy families and educators who depend on both systems.”

“Our partnership with SchoolMint is about putting families and educators first. Through this collaboration, student enrollment and lottery processes will become more enjoyable and save hours of time,” explained Scott Glinski, Skyward’s CEO.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 9 million students and more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management and student behavior improvement - HeroK12. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and MultApply products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate, and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About Skyward

Skyward’s administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.