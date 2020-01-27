Tacoma Public Utilities Selects Sensus for Advanced Meter Project

Tacoma Public Utilities’ new Sensus solution will enable their customers to make better decisions to increase efficiency and lower costs associated with energy and water use. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tacoma Public Utilities’ new Sensus solution will enable their customers to make better decisions to increase efficiency and lower costs associated with energy and water use. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus, a Xylem brand, has been selected by Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) as the technology provider for its advanced meter project. The publicly-owned utility offers power, water, rail, internet and cable service to downtown Tacoma and the surrounding area.

The modernization effort means new advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to capture more data and provide timely service for more than 190,000 electric and 110,000 water customers in TPU’s service area.

“The Sensus solution gives us the latest technology to empower our customers to make better decisions about their energy and water use,” said TPU’s AMI Program Manager Andre Pedeferri. “The modernization effort will also help us sustain our operations well into the future.”

Tacoma’s advanced meter project will be comprised of Stratus IQ™ electricity meters, a variety of Sensus water meters including iPERL® and ally™ and the FlexNet® communication network. The FlexNet two-way system provides secure, reliable, real-time customer usage data from advanced meters and sensors to the utility over FCC-licensed spectrum. TPU will be able to quickly and accurately capture data remotely, improve billing accuracy and provide new services such as outage management and leak detection.

“Ultimately, our goal is to give customers more control over their energy and water usage,” said Pedeferri. “The reliability of the FlexNet system will allow us to expand our customer service offerings in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

Visit us at booth #2447 during the January 28-30 DistribuTECH Conference in San Antonio, Texas, to learn more about Sensus grid opportunities.

