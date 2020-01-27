Karré Elektronik GmbH Selects Aegis Software as Trusted Partner for Quality, Flexibility & Performance

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces that Karré Elektronik has selected Aegis as their trusted software provider of IIoT-driven MES software.

Aegis’ modern IIoT-driven MES platform, FactoryLogix®, comprising execution management, Lean material management, advanced quality management, and analytics, represents a natural and essential progression of manufacturing best practices, bringing software-driven automation to many time and quality critical areas of the daily factory operation.

“Being flexible and competitive are key strategies that maintain Karré’s value differentiation in the market. The adoption of Aegis’ paperless work instructions enables complex, high-mix assembly production, with volatile customer demands, to be executed efficiently without risk of mistakes,” states Alexander Jung, CTO Development & Project Management, Karré Elektronik. ”But that was just the start. Having a seamlessly integrated MES, including Lean material management, means that we are in complete control of key production operations and dependencies all in one place. All of the activities and status updates can be seen immediately through dashboards and analytics all the way up to the enterprise level, and across sites.”

Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, states, “Karré is an excellent example of how electronics manufacturing services thrive when located close to their customers and market, through excellence of meeting customers’ core business needs with the aid of differentiating software technology. We are very pleased that FactoryLogix is helping an ever- growing number of customers in the DACH region.”

Customers of Karré Elektronik are assured of world-class service, together with the differentiating focus and flexibility of a local partner, providing the highest possible quality and cost-effective manufacturing performance.

About Karré Elektronik

Karré Elektronik is a classic supplier of Electronic Manufacturing Services, founded in Munich in 1977. An international company, with around 40 employees in Munich, working hand in hand with a further 120 in Hungary, Karré has the right combination of modern machine equipment and highly experienced employees, providing unprecedented levels of service and flexibility, attracting global customers as well as the opportunity to help local small and midsize companies. The logistically advantageous location and economic variety in the Greater Munich area is the backbone for respected partnerships with reputable suppliers, system service providers and forwarding agencies. https://www.karre.de/

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform giving assembly manufacturers the performance, flexibility, control and visibility they require. Aegis software is used globally in more than 2,100 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, driving rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com.