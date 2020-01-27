24 Hour Fitness Makes Illinois Debut With Opening of Two New Chicagoland Locations This Spring

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Fitness, celebrating more than 35 years as a fitness industry leader with a presence in 14 states and 24 major markets, is headed to the Windy City this year with the opening of its first clubs in Illinois. In an effort to transform lives through fitness, 24 Hour Fitness currently operates over 440 clubs with nearly four million members. Opening new clubs at a brisk rate of one every few weeks, the fitness leader will enter the Chicago market with four new Chicagoland clubs in 2020 with more to follow in 2021 and beyond.

The first club in Carol Stream will open in the first quarter, while the second club in Schaumburg will likely open in the second quarter. Both clubs will be providing an unmatched fitness experience. A team of talented fitness professionals will offer personalized health solutions, while creating a friendly, supportive community environment for members as they embrace their fitness journeys. The two additional 24 Hour Fitness® clubs slated to open later in the year, will be located in Oak Lawn and Algonquin, as 24 Hour Fitness expands its reach throughout the Chicago area.

In addition to premium cardio and strength training equipment, incomparable amenities, some of the best studio classes around and a professional team of experts dedicated to making each member’s experience unique, the 24GO® Personalized Fitness App and groundbreaking virtual tools will help members track their fitness progress both inside and outside of the club, making it easier to stay committed to wellness goals throughout the year.

“I’m thrilled to be entering this dynamic, fitness-focused market – at, what we believe, is the perfect time,” said Zach Gutenson, District Manager, 24 Hour Fitness. “We are positioned to alter the local fitness landscape by offering a personalized approach that concentrates on helping members reach their fitness goals in a welcoming community, celebrating every step along the way.”

24 Hour Fitness and its network of nationwide clubs, including the new Carol Stream and Schaumburg clubs, will not only offer members more choices, but will help them find what works best for them. Each member’s fitness journey starts with a free fitness assessment with a personal trainer and co-creation of a fitness plan—a “road map” to keep members on track during the first critical days of their fitness journey.

“Over the next several years we will be rolling out a robust growth plan that will encompass the greater Chicago area to position us as a dominant player in the Chicago fitness market. Our goal is to open several clubs each year which will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area and help thousands of residents stay fit,” said Karl Sanft, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, 24 Hour Fitness.

24 Hour Fitness has initial plans to hire 150+ employees in anticipation of new Chicago club staffing needs. To learn more about career opportunities in the market, visit careers.24hourfitness.com

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the 24 Hour Fitness® Carol Stream (located at 560 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream) on Saturday, March 7, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a VIP Ribbon Cutting event on Thursday, March 5 for local community business leaders and elected officials. The 24 Hour Fitness® Schaumburg club (located at 141 N. Barrington Road, Schaumburg) will follow with its opening scheduled this Spring. The community is invited to these free celebrations, which include club tours, prize drawings, group training demonstrations, innovative GX24® studio classes and more.

Measuring approximately 37,000 square feet each, the new, modern clubs feature quality amenities, including:

GX24 ® and cycle studios

and cycle studios Popular classes such as Zumba ® , BodyPump ® , POP Pilates, and Barre workouts included with membership

, BodyPump , POP Pilates, and Barre workouts included with membership Hundreds of virtual classes available on demand, for times when you want to take a class on your own or with friends

Personal and small group training programs, designed to elevate performance and motivation*

Rows of cardio and strength machines, plus free weights for every level of fitness

Dedicated zones for TRX ® resistance training, core work, stretching, functional and sports-specific workouts

resistance training, core work, stretching, functional and sports-specific workouts Multi-functional Olympic Training rig, used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts for both high-intensity training and Olympic lifting

Practice basketball court

Indoor lap pool for swim workouts and aqua classes

Whirlpool and sauna for relaxation and recovery

Pro shop for convenient access to nutritional products and snacks

Spacious locker rooms with private showers

*Additional fees apply

24 Hour Fitness offers a network of more than 440 locations nationwide, as well as signature content and programming including:

24GO ® Personalized Fitness App, that takes the guesswork out of fitness with workouts in the gym, at home and on the go

Personalized Fitness App, that takes the guesswork out of fitness with workouts in the gym, at home and on the go Fit:Perks ® Rewards program, featuring exclusive sweepstakes, deals and VIP passes

Rewards program, featuring exclusive sweepstakes, deals and VIP passes 24Life® digital magazine, packed with ideas and lifestyle advice from world-class experts and celebrities on how to think, eat, move and recover better

To experience the new gyms, download a free guest pass from www.24hourfitness.com/CarolStream or www.24hourfitness.com/Schaumburg

