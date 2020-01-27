N Brown Adopts True Fit’s Full Suite of Personalisation Solutions to Optimise Customer Experience

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N Brown, a top 10 UK clothing and footwear digital retailer, has partnered with fashion personalisation platform True Fit to integrate data-driven personalisation across its portfolio of fashion brands, as part of its customer centric strategy to drive profitable digital growth.

N Brown is a size inclusive fashion retailer, focusing on the needs of the underserved customer groups – size 20+ and age 50+. It offers an extensive range of products, predominantly clothing, footwear and homewares. Employing over 2,400 people across the UK, N Brown are headquartered in Manchester where its product offering is designed, sourced and created.

The rapidly changing shopping habits of customers, coupled with a continually challenging consumer environment have shaped N Brown’s retail-led strategy, which focuses on data and the customer experience.

True Fit is the only true personalisation platform for apparel and footwear brands and retailers, solving the needs unique to the fashion vertical around personalisation, targeting and merchandising analytics.

By utilising True Fit solutions across its JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Ambrose Wilson and Fashion World brands, N Brown will improve customer experience by serving personalised fit and style recommendations. Additionally, N Brown will use True Fit to structure and connect customer data to unlock insights allowing the retailer to better serve its customers.

Adam Warne, Chief Information Officer, N Brown, commented: “Data-driven customer insight and personalisation is key to unlocking operational efficiencies and improving customer experience. Our partnership with True Fit allows us to enhance our customers’ journeys with personalised relevant experiences ensuring that we deliver better fitting products for our customers to make them look and feel amazing.”

The True Confidence™ and True Discovery™ solutions are now available for customers when buying products from JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Ambrose Wilson and Fashion World.

True Confidence™ uses data collected from N Brown and millions of anonymous shoppers to provide personalised fit ratings and size recommendations based on each consumer’s unique body shape and preferences. This helps customers to choose products they love in the right size for them, increasing their overall confidence towards the purchase.

True Discovery™ allows N Brown to deliver personalised product recommendations based on a combination of hyper-personalised style and fit preferences, transactional data and product attributes.

Adam Warne said: “N Brown are focused on delivering a best in class fit proposition and our partnership with True Fit builds upon our existing fit-focus expertise. The strongest customer feedback we receive is the emotional response that a good or poorly fitting piece of clothing elicits so we know fit is a crucial issue for our customers.”

N Brown are also using True Insight™, to make intelligent, data-driven marketing, merchandising and design decisions and improve product selection, design and sustainability efforts. True Fit’s True 360™ solution will enrich N Brown’s 360-degree view of the customer and allows for new levels of artificial intelligence to enhance CRM.

Jessica Murphy, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at True Fit, said: "Successful retailers like N Brown understand the importance of placing data-driven personalisation at the heart of their customer strategy. Our mission at True Fit is to instil consumer confidence and loyalty and we are excited to partner with N Brown, with its stable of inclusive retail brands, on this shared objective. We look forward to working with N Brown as they deliver delight to their diverse customer base at every point on the digital shopper journey.”

For more information about True Fit’s personalisation platform, visit here.

About N Brown

N Brown is a top 10 UK clothing & footwear digital retailer. We are size inclusive, focusing on the needs of underserved customer groups – size 20+ and age 50+. We offer an extensive range of products, predominantly clothing, footwear and homewares, and our financial services proposition allows customers to spread the cost of shopping with us. We are headquartered in Manchester where we design, source and create our product offer and we employ over 2,400 people across the UK.

About True Fit

True Fit is a data-driven personalisation platform for footwear and apparel retailers that decodes personal style, fit, and size for every consumer, every shoe, and every piece of clothing. By connecting manufacturing design data from thousands of leading apparel and footwear brands, anonymised consumer order data from hundreds of top retailers, personal preference data from millions of registered True Fit users, and hundreds of millions of anonymous shoppers, True Fit maps the detailed style, fit, size and other technical attributes from clothes and shoes to the style preferences and buying behaviours of millions of individual shoppers.

True Fit has raised $100M from top-tier venture capitalists to organise the world’s footwear and apparel data into the Fashion Genome, and to unlock digital growth in the otherwise constrained $2 trillion footwear and apparel industry. The True Personalization Platform is strategically leveraged by 250 global retail sites, representing 17,000 brands and nearly 100M registered users. The Fashion Genome, powered by the True Personalization Platform, allows retailers and brands to provide consumers with unparalleled personalisation via software-as-a-service, APIs, and data-as-a-service, including consumer preference data, personal style rankings, fit ratings, size recommendations, fit details, and merchandising analytics. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and @TrueFit on Twitter.