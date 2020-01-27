GSMA Recognizes Turkcell and P.I. Works for the Value of AI Based Network Automation

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turkcell and P.I. Works have been recognized by GSMA Future Networks Programme for achieving exceptional efficiency gains in network operations and ensuring superior customer experience. P.I. Works and Turkcell have successfully shown that the AI based, service aware network automation delivered stronger improvements as compared to conventional automation solutions. The details of the deployed solutions and their benefits are provided in a joint white paper authored by GSMA, Turkcell and P.I. Works under GSMA’s Future Networks Programme. To read the white paper please visit: https://www.gsma.com/futurenetworks/wiki/case-study-ai-use-cases-in-service-assurance/

GSMA Future Networks Programme intends to help operators share best practices and discover new opportunities that will enable them to reduce operational and capital expenditures. Given the success of the project, GSMA invited Turkcell and P.I. Works to join the program and provide insights for the AI-based, Service Aware Automated Network Management solutions.

The use cases outlined in the white paper include Predictive Energy Saving, Customer Centric Coverage Optimization and Predictive Load Balancing. P.I. Works’ AI-based automation solutions provided 3.5% reduction in power consumption, 16% higher streaming performance and 2.4% savings in CapEx.

Elif Yenihan Kaya, Access Network Director at Turkcell, said: “Mobile users demand reliable and faster internet access to enjoy their favorite applications and services. Our commitment to driving Zero-Touch evolution of Turkcell’s network is an important enabler of delivering exceptional customer experiences. By using P.I. Works’ advanced automation solutions, a continuously growing, sophisticated network can be managed with the same resources more effectively. We would like to thank P.I. Works for being a trusted, long-term partner and sharing our vision.”

Tarık Kranda, Head of Applied Research for AI & Automation at P.I. Works, said: “The success behind the partnership with Turkcell arises from our long-term vision of enabling a customer aware, zero-touch network. P.I. Works’ solution combines the CEM (Customer Experience Management) and network data and empowers Turkcell to take customer aware optimization actions. By using advanced AI algorithms, a fast-growing, sophisticated network can be managed more efficiently with the existing resources. The benefits outlined in the white paper proves that the promise of AI is becoming a reality and lays the foundation of Zero Touch, Digital Networks.”

To learn more about P.I. Works' network management, optimization and planning portfolio, please contact us at marketing@piworks.net.

