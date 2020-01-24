FCPT Announces Acquisition of a REI Property From PREIT for $5.2 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Recreational Equipment, Inc. (“REI”) property for $5.2 million as part of a previously announced outparcel transaction with PREIT (NYSE: PEI). The property is located in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with 9 years of term remaining. The property is newly constructed and is leased to the corporate operator. This transaction is the second closing of the previously announced PREIT portfolio transaction in November, priced at a 6.5% going-in cash cap rate, on a portfolio basis, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.