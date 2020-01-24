Dominica Ribeiro Named Chief Marketing Officer for Breckinridge Capital Advisors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breckinridge Capital Advisors, an independently owned asset management firm specializing in investment grade fixed income portfolios, today announced that Dominica Ribeiro has been named Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”). In this newly created role, she will be responsible for spearheading Breckinridge’s strategic marketing plans and initiatives across all facets of its platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Dominica to the firm,” said Peter Coffin, President at Breckinridge. “Her experience and proven track record of developing and implementing thoughtful and targeted institutional marketing campaigns focusing on investment grade fixed income and ESG aligns exceptionally well with our investment strategies. We look forward to increasing our visibility among key stakeholders.”

Ms. Ribeiro has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, more than 10 years of which have been focused on strategic marketing. Most recently, she was the Head of Institutional Marketing, North America at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where she was responsible for the execution of their overall marketing strategy, business planning and sales strategy. Notably, Ms. Ribeiro was an integral part of the team that brought SSGA’s famous Fearless Girl campaign to life, which received numerous awards.

Ms. Ribeiro began her marketing career at Fidelity Investments, where over the course of 14 years she worked in the capacity of Communication Analyst, Director of Institutional Marketing, and Vice President of Institutional Marketing. Before joining SSGA, she spent two years at Financial Engines, an independent financial advisory firm, where she shaped the organization’s go-to market strategy and oversaw proactive marketing plans to build the brand, drive the sales pipeline and support customer satisfaction.

Ms. Ribeiro, added, “There is significant momentum at Breckinridge and a wonderful opportunity for the firm to stand out further as an industry leader in fixed income and ESG investing. I'm thrilled to be part of the team and I am looking forward to building on the thoughtful and strategic approach they have undertaken to elevate their brand and industry reputation.”

Ms. Ribeiro, who will work at Breckinridge’s Boston headquarters, earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Management from Lesley University.

About Breckinridge Capital Advisors

Breckinridge Capital Advisors is a Boston-based asset management firm specializing in investment-grade fixed income portfolios. With $40 billion in assets under management, Breckinridge serves a wide variety of clients ranging from private clients to institutions. Working through a network of investment consultants and advisors, Breckinridge offers sector-focused, multi-sector and sustainable bond strategies in customized separate accounts. For more information, please visit https://www.breckinridge.com/.