Hydrofarm and Total Grow Control (TGC) Announce Strategic Partnership

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, today announced a strategic partnership with Total Grow Control, Inc. ("TGC").

Total Grow Control offers “Plug-and Play” automation and control for grows of all sizes in the United States and Canada. EDEN Control Systems, powered by TGC, provides easy-to-use functionality with no programming required, allowing for remote monitoring and controlling of nutrient and water delivery, lighting, pH adjustment, water temperature, CO2, and RH using a smartphone, tablet or PC, anytime and anywhere Internet access is available. The EDEN system also captures environmental data and features robust data logging of critical parameters. The EDEN level of user-defined control reduces labor costs and human error so growers can focus on what is important – higher yields, higher quality, detailed data acquisition, and increased efficiency.

“Total Grow Control and Hydrofarm are aligned in our mission to provide the best products and services. Together with TGC, we are able to provide clients with “Plug-and Play” reliable automation for small, medium, and large grows, for increased yields, higher crop quality and improved bottom lines,” said Hydrofarm CEO Bill Toler.

Derek Oxford, CEO and Founder for Total Grow Control added, “Total Grow Control and Hydrofarm have strategically aligned to meet the needs of automation availability for all grow sizes. TGC is honored and excited to be a part of Hyrdrofarm’s growing ecosystem and we look forward to the further development of joint solutions designed for the modern grower.”

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has eight distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About Total Grow Control

Total Grow Control offers highly reliable Nutrient Delivery with Industrial grade PLC controls and software. Our systems help attain the greatest efficiencies for all size growers. We provide complete ecosystem control and monitoring and a comprehensive easy to use customer interface with full remote control and monitoring capabilities. Total Grow Control manufactures in Houston, TX with a goal to provide higher efficiencies and unparalleled customer support.

Learn more at www.totalgrowcontrol.com