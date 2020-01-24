Grubhub Integrates with PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced a new partnership with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation’s leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery marketplace with over 21 million active diners. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Integrating Grubhub’s API with PAR’s cloud-based Brink POS software allows Brink clients to offer a seamless ordering experience with increased accuracy in delivery and pickup times, less menu item and price discrepancies, faster setup times, and lower costs.

Stephen Lee, PAR’s Manager of Strategic Partnerships, said “We are pleased that PAR is now able to place integrated marketplace orders from Grubhub directly into the Brink POS solution. PAR strives to provide our customers with the top solutions available and believe this will build a more efficient process for all around.”

Brink’s restaurant partners can now effectively reach Grubhub’s large diner base, requiring less tablets for restaurant team members to manage, and streamline operations for both in-store and back-of-house. Ultimately, this integration provides an optimal experience for diners by delivering their food accurately and as hot and fresh as possible.

“We’re committed to being a true partner to our restaurants, and part of that is providing the tools and technology to create the most efficient means to receiving and fulfilling orders,” said Seann Moriarty, Director of Integrated Partnerships at Grubhub. “Our partnership with PAR makes this possible, and we’re excited to continue building on this mission.”

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 140,000 restaurant partners in over 2,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a customer success-driven, global restaurant technology company with nearly 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR’s Brink integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms.