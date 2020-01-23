Amazentis Announces the Launch of Timeline™ Cellular Nutrition at the World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazentis announces the debut of Timeline, a next generation nutrition product designed to promote healthy aging, as part of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley in the House of Switzerland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Given the increase in the aging population globally -- according to a 2019 Deutsche Bank study, there are more people on Earth older than sixty five than younger than five for the first time -- it is imperative for consumers to take proactive measures to maintain a high quality of life, for as long as they live.

Timeline contains the proprietary nutrient Mitopure™, a highly pure form of Urolithin A. After a decade of rigorous research by leading scientists around the world, Mitopure has been shown to help counter age-associated cellular and muscular decline by revitalizing the mitochondria, the powerplants of our cells.

Timeline will be the first consumer product in the world to contain precisely calibrated doses of Mitopure that have been clinically shown to improve the mitochondrial and cellular health of the skeletal muscle. Timeline will be available to purchase online for consumers in the United States in the first half of 2020 at www.timelinenutrition.com.

“After a decade of research and trials to perfect Mitopure, we’re giving consumers access to a product that improves their muscle health by targeting aging mitochondria,” said Amazentis CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Rinsch.

“For years, consumers have been searching for a solution to maintain muscle health as they age; Timeline provides a new way to proactively take control of cellular health early on, which directly impacts the aging process,” added Amazentis Co-Founder and Chairman Patrick Aebischer.

The World Economic Forum engages societal leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas. As part of the Forum, there will be a panel discussion on January 23rd at 15:00 CET at the House of Switzerland, focusing on the innovations in the food and nutrition industry. During the conversation, Rinsch will share the health benefits of Timeline and Mitopure with the audience. The panel will be moderated by CNN Money Switzerland Anchor Anna Maria Montero and include:

Nestlé Global Chairman of the Board, Paul Bulcke

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) President, Martin Vetterli

3 Star Michelin Chef, Hôtel de Ville de Crissier, Franck Giovannini

Amazentis CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Rinsch

Amazentis is an innovative life sciences company pioneering scientific breakthroughs in nutrition to manage health conditions linked to aging. The company’s lead ingredient, Mitopure™, has been favorably reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) filing. Mitopure has been extensively evaluated pre-clinically and clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation.

About Timeline

Timeline is a novel nutrition brand developed by Amazentis on the belief that uncompromising research can unlock a new class of nutrition that is backed by cutting edge science. As scientists, we know that physical decline from aging can’t be stopped. However, through its groundbreaking science, Timeline is committed to developing products designed to help reduce the impact of time on health. For more information, please visit timelinenutrition.com.

About Mitopure

Mitopure is a highly pure form of Urolithin A, a bioactive dietary metabolite that is naturally produced when eating certain foods, such as the pomegranate, though it is difficult for most people to get enough of this specialized nutrient from food alone. Mitopure has been shown to improve mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, leading to the growth of healthy mitochondria. For more information, please visit https://www.mitopure.com/.

About Amazentis

Amazentis is an innovative life science company that employs today’s leading research and clinical science to develop the next generation of products targeting mitochondrial health for advanced nutrition. For more information on Amazentis, please visit www.amazentis.com.

