Burrelles Announces Corporate Partnership With TVEyes to Augment and Elevate Media Intelligence Services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As media data intelligence firm Burrelles continues an aggressive repositioning within the marketplace following a rebrand and launch of new, technologically advanced digital products, it announced a partnership with broadcast intelligence firm TVEyes. The partnership is the latest in a series of strategic moves by Burrelles to expand and enhance the value of its portfolio to meet changing market demand.

The partnership will enable Burrelles to create a single fast, intuitive global platform with comprehensive monitoring and evaluation of media content from more than 150 countries and territories. The TVEyes platform couples artificial intelligence with industry leading video search technology to identify and quantify relevant coverage and brand presence across TV, radio and podcast sources. This allows access to credible, valuable insights into brand activity and industry news trends.

Founded in 1888, Burrelles provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. Its comprehensive suite includes media monitoring, communication tools, in-depth customized reporting, analytical research, publishing, data services, and professional services. TVEyes was founded in 1999 and its platform combines language-specific automated speech recognition, image detection, and industry-leading video search technology to turn unstructured audio and video content into highly structured, actionable intelligence.

“We continue to expand our network of industry partners to ensure our customers have access to the best-in-class, most cutting-edge technologies available, and TVEyes was a natural fit to join us in the next phase of our growth strategy,” said Chaz Waggoner, CEO of Burrelles. “Not only have they developed new features like logo detection and podcast monitoring, their commitment to the quality of human insight perfectly aligns with what we at Burrelles believe will always be the differentiating factor in delivering the most powerful value to help our customers make the best business decisions.”

“We’re excited to partner with Burrelles, an industry leading firm with a rich history and a strong commitment to its customers,” said David Ives, CEO of TVEyes. “With our comprehensive global broadcast platform, new podcast monitoring services and dedication to constant innovation, we are confident this partnership will bring valuable and intelligent solutions to Burrelles’ customers.”

About Burrelles

Founded in 1888, Burrelles is one of the most trusted and credible partner in the media data services industry. Combining sophisticated technology with specialized expert analysis, Burrelles’ technologies and product portfolio provide a simple, seamless and personalized connection to media data across all of today’s channels. Its comprehensive software suite includes media monitoring, communication tools, in-depth customized reporting, analytical research, publishing, data services, and professional services. With unparalleled expertise and industry insights drawn from 130 years of relentless innovation and dedicated client service, Burrelles takes media data beyond automation. For more information, visit https://burrelles.com/.

About TVEyes

TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for online, near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for US and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.