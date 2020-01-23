IoT Community and IEEE Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Global Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world’s largest and longest standing global independent IoT thought leadership community and the IEEE IoT Initiative today announced a series of collaborative activities to help accelerate the digital transformation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and to speed the development of IoT for broader adoption across enterprise and industrial sectors. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity.

The two organizations have signed an agreement to collaborate on a set of initiatives aimed at curating and generating IoT thought leadership. They seek to create a common industry language and framework in the areas of Industrial IoT and Manufacturing; Smart Cities; Precision Agriculture; Healthcare; Security and Privacy; Computing and Information Processing; Communications and Connectivity and many more.

The IoT Community and the IEEE IoT Initiative will share commercial, technical, and standardization insights and explore opportunities for collaboration on technologies, exchange information and expertise, and develop solutions to accelerate the development of the Internet of Things. The result will be generating a compelling and complete IoT thought leadership, offering enterprises and industry, real-world use cases, and proven best practices. IEEE and the IoT Community will work together to share information, discuss and explore technologies related to the Industrial Internet of Things, and other areas of interest. Pursuant to that goal, the IEEE will develop and share training content related to the Internet of Things and the various initiatives. Additionally, the organizations will work to educate industries on the role of the Internet of Things in enterprise and industrial sectors, collaborate on events, and share relevant research and expertise.

As part of this new collaboration, IoT Community will host its Second Annual IoT Day Slam 2020, on April 9th, as part of the IEEE’s World Forum on the Internet of Things, taking place April 5-9, 2020 in New Orleans, USA. This is the premier event for the IEEE IoT Initiative, which draws participation from industry, the public sector and the research community and includes technical papers, tutorials, workshops, and industry sessions designed specifically to advance technologies that are contributing to how IoT can advance technology for humanity. The IoT Community will work with its corporate members, drawing on leading-edge knowledge and insights, helping to deliver a compelling conference agenda for the entire event.

“Harnessing the power of the Internet of Things is essential for the successful development of digital transformation across enterprise and industrial sectors,” said Heinrich Stüttgen, Chair of the IEEE IoT Initiative. IEEE looks forward to working with the IoT Community to enhance the development of the Internet of Things and accelerate the progress of digital transformation.”

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, “This collaboration will help the two organizations contribute toward a common goal of accelerating the uptake of the IIoT. As new advances like 5G, the edge, and AI are unleashed to enable the IIoT, opportunities and challenges are top of mind with our members, IoT practitioners, and end-users. Ensuring a smooth and secure implementation of these mass evolving technologies is critical. Capitalizing on the capabilities to educate, influence standards, and highlight successful use cases are just a few of the area both organizations can collaborate with their unique thought leadership is of tremendous value to the overall industry.”

For more information about the IEEE 6th World forum on the Internet of Things - 2020, please visit https://wfiot2020.iot.ieee.org/

For more information about the IoT Day Slam 2020 event on April 9th, please visit https://iotslam.com

About the IoT Community

The IoT Community is the worlds first to market and largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net.

About IEEE Internet of Things Initiative

IEEE Internet of Things is one of IEEE’s important, multi-disciplinary, cross-platform Initiatives. The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the most exciting technological developments in the world today and the global technical community is coalescing around the thought-leading content, resources, and collaborative opportunities provided by the IEEE IoT Initiative. More information can be found at: https://iot.ieee.org/.