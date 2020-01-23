Claimocity Selects PracticeSuite as Its EHR & In-Office Practice Management Platform

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PracticeSuite has been selected to integrate and deploy a seamless Practice Management and EHR solution for Claimocity’s providers. The partnership is formed in response to the significant increase in the number of hospitalists needing fast and accurate charge capture to efficiently bill their services. As provider organizations look to improve their financials, this partnership leverages both PracticeSuite and Claimocity’s technology platforms.

As the preeminent mobile application assisting internists in billing, coding, scheduling, and credentialing, PracticeSuite and Claimocity will deliver a fully integrated product designed exclusively for hospitalists.

“Claimocity’s application allows physicians to make their rounds and push clinical data directly into the PracticeSuite EHR that then results in properly coded charges that are ready to bill,” states Anna Monsour, Director of Strategic Partnerships at PracticeSuite.

"We are excited about this partnership as it presents a combination of tools and revenue cycle improvements directly from within our software, providing hospitalists with all the necessary tools needed to capture billing data at point of care,” states Trey Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at PracticeSuite.

A timesaving and revenue-generating solution, Claimocity processes the bulk of an internist’s work on their behalf. "Our A.I. based solutions boost efficiency by 5-10 hours per week and on average reduces billing down to nine seconds per patient,” states Jim Jensen, Chief Operating Officer of Claimocity. "Reducing revenue loss for our doctors is crucial, as is increasing time efficiency."

Fast and accurate, the combination of mobile app with cloud-based practice management and EHR system offers on-the-go doctors a seamless transition between mobile device, tablet, laptop, and desktop computers as they constantly shift between office and seeing patients in hospital.

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite is an Ambulatory Technology Integrator that offers whole-practice medical office solutions, providing an affordable cloud-based practice management system, electronic health record software, patient engagement portal, and revenue cycle management services (RCM).

About Claimocity

Smart software designed exclusively for hospitalists, Claimocity leverages cutting-edge technology with concierge-level billing support to streamline the workflow process and overcome time-intensive administrative and billing obstacles that reduce efficiency and impede bottom-line revenue metrics. Claimocity’s AI-enhanced automation tools free hospital doctors to focus on patients and quality of the care.