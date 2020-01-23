L2P Research (Former AJES Life Sciences, LLC) and Transcell Oncologics, LLC Announce Partnership to Provide High Quality Hu-CB-CD34 and Hu-PBMC to Generate Humanized Mouse Models for Research

ANNVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L2P Research, LLC and Transcell Oncologics, LLC have entered into a partnership with the purpose of marketing and the distribution of Transcell Oncologics, LLC Trans HSC (CD34+), Trans-HSC (PBMC) product line and L2P Research’s humanized mouse models.

L2P Research, LLC is a Pennsylvania based Research organization founded with a vision to provide integrated R&D support in all the key areas of Pharmaceutical development. L2P provides a complete array of research services as required for Investigational New Drug Applications (IND). Transcell Oncologics’s Transtoxbio portfolio (www.transtoxbio.com) is all about human sourced primary progenitor cell based predictive platforms that work for exploratory drug and cosmetics research meant for clinics.

The agreed terms of this partnership highlight the product line dealing with CD34+ cells and Humanized mouse models, the scope of joint business development utilizes both company’s capabilities jointly to address demand, quality, fit with preclinical research grade stem cells ( For Academia, Pharma, Contract Research Organizations) in the USA.

CAT# TRANS-HSC-CBM; CAT#TRANS-HSC-CBCD34; CAT#TRANS-HSC-PBCD34

Represent the CD34+ cells available lots.

CAT#TRANS-HSC-HM

Represent the humanized mouse models available to the user.

CD34+ cells and the cell based humanized animal models market is projected to reach $ 200 M by 2022 with their applications shown in Oncology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology, and Hematopoiesis by the user.

This specific partnership between Transcell Oncologics and L2P Research is confident to address the existing gap seen between the demand and the quality of supply owing to respective group’s advantageous positions and credibility dealing with right kind of cells and the animal models.