Chase and United Airlines Kick Off Most Rewarding Year Yet with Launch of New Business Credit Card and Special Bonuses on All Co-Branded Credit Cards for the First Time Ever

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., and United Airlines today introduced the all-new UnitedSM Business Card, designed to help business travelers maximize their miles. The new card will offer 2 miles per $1 spent on local transit and commuting, in addition to 2 miles per $1 spent at gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants and United purchases. New Cardmembers will also be eligible for a 100,000-mile bonus offer. To celebrate the new card launch, United and Chase are also offering special bonus-mile offers for new Cardmembers for the United Explorer Card, United Club Card and the United Club Business Card.

“We’re excited to launch the all-new United Business Card designed to help small business owners get even bigger rewards from their business expenses and travel,” said Luc Bondar, United's Vice President of Loyalty. “This card was designed to give small business owners even more ways to earn double miles in areas where they are already spending, allowing them to earn miles faster that they can use to travel to hundreds of exciting destinations United serves around the world.”

The new United Business Card will have the following benefits, which go beyond the benefits currently offered on the United Explorer Business Card:

2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants, and now expanded to include local transit and commuting (which includes taxicabs, mass transit, tolls and ride share services)

* New * 100,000 bonus miles after $10,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (limited-time offer ends 4/2/2020)

* 100,000 bonus miles after $10,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (limited-time offer ends 4/2/2020) * New * 5,000 miles each Cardmember anniversary when you have both the new United Business Card and a personal Chase United Card

* 5,000 miles each Cardmember anniversary when you have both the new United Business Card and a personal Chase United Card * New * $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more

* $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more 25% back on United inflight purchases (includes Wi-Fi, food and beverages)

No blackout dates

1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Free first checked bag

Priority boarding

2 United Club SM one-time passes at account opening and on each Cardmember anniversary

one-time passes at account opening and on each Cardmember anniversary Employee cards at no additional cost

No foreign transaction fees

Exclusive events with Inside Access from Chase and United MileagePlus events

Exclusive Cardmember benefits with Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Travel and purchase protection benefits

$99 annual fee

After today, the United Explorer Business Card will no longer be offered to new Cardmembers. Current United Explorer Business Cardmembers can continue using their cards and receiving their benefits as they usually do.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Chase and United introduced special bonus mile offers on four United Credit Cards. For a limited-time, customers can choose from a selection of United new Cardmember offers:

60,000 bonus miles on the United Explorer Card after $3,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening

75,000 bonus miles on the United Club Card after $3,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening

100,000 bonus miles on the new United Business Card after $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

100,000 bonus miles on the United Club Business Card after $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

“We’re kicking off the year with big wins for our new customers – unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that provide unmatched value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance our products and create more value for our Cardmembers. Our new offers, along with the exciting launch of the new United Business Card that’s packed with meaningful benefits for owners rewarding them on where they spend the most, accomplishes just that.”

The full family of United Credit Cards includes the all-new UnitedSM Business Card, the UnitedSM Explorer Card, United ClubSM Card, United ClubSM Business Card and the UnitedSM TravelBank Card. For more information about the current card offers, please visit https://theexplorercard.com.